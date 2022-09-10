The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars are usually a second-half team but wasted little time in displaying their dominance against the St. John’s School Knights soccer team Thursday afternoon at Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

In less than five minutes, FD’s Samuel Stenson scored his first of two goals, setting the tone for the 7-0 shutout in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam fixture.

“My coach really pushed us to score early and get our presence known,” said FD’s EJ Manibusan. “And that's what we did. So I'm very proud of our team for doing it.”

After a through ball found its way to Stenson, a 10th grader, the striker blasted a shot past Knights goalkeeper Harry Vitale.

Thirteen minutes later, and winning the battle for time of possession, 11th grade phenom Manibusan launched a 25-yard strike that soared past a leaping Vitale into the back of the net. Manibusan finished the game with a hat trick, his first of the IIAAG 2022-2023 boys soccer season.

“It feel great,” said Manibusan, commenting on the hat trick. “Against a tough opponent like St. John’s, it's always a good battle between them. It feels good to get a hat trick and contribute to this team.”

About eight minutes later, Stenson received a pass that he shot wide of the goal. Sensing that the Knights were not as strong on that side of the pitch, on nearly the exact same play, Stenson capitalized on the assist.

With about a minute remaining in the half, keeping the pressure on, Manibusan rifled a direct kick off the crossbar.

The Friars led 3-nil at the half, but they were just getting started.

Six minutes into the second half, the near-miss still blazing in Manibusan's mind, he scored his second goal.

In the 50th minute, during a play that unfolded in front of the Knights goal, FD’s David Del Carmen and Vitale came into contact. As the two crashed to the turf, they looked back and watched the redirected tap settle into the back of the net.

As time ticked away, and FD increased its lead to 5-0, 12th grader Xian Muna-Brecht scored the sixth goal.

With one minute remaining in regulation, Manibusan notched the hat trick, a shot from 15 yards out. After the goal pounded the the inside of the net, time expired.

“Our team, we're working for back-to-back championships,” Manibusan said. “I'm just trying to help out the team at any way I can, which is defense, offense, it doesn’t matter.”

Tournament and injury

Before the teams set foot on the pitch, each team was missing two key players, who are currently playing in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in Vientiane, Laos.

The Knights midfielder Meno Harmon and starting goalkeeper Miles Ganeb are both representing Guam in Laos.

For the Friars, Kai Pahl and Jariah San Gil are also playing in the Asian Cup.

But the Knights were missing a third player, Tim Hutapea, who suffered a serious concussion Monday against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles.

“I don't have him maybe for the rest of the season because it was a wicked concussion,” said Knights head coach PK Harmon.

Harmon said that going into the season, before it even started, that this was going to be a very tough week for the Knights. He added that he knew he was not going to have his best players, but didn't know that he would be without Hutapea.

“I cannot wait to play this team again, with the personnel that I have,” Harmon said. … “I like our chances.”