EJ Sablan named IIAAG soccer MVP

Although Father Duenas Memorial School Friars' EJ Sablan missed nearly half of the 2021 soccer season with a broken finger, the 11th grader has been named the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam most valuable player.

Sablan, in his first game back from injury, on Oct. 28, scored a hat trick against the defending champion St. John’s School Knights. Sablan, one of the most prolific forwards on Guam and one of five First Team selections from FD, seems poised to lead his team deep into the postseason.

"I'm so blessed and very thankful for God, my family, my school, my coaches and the team," Sablan said. "However, the season is not over yet. We still have one more goal to achieve - that championship."