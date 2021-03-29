Elite Academy reopens at Dededo Sports Complex

SKILLS AND THRILLS: Kimora Charfauros, 12, is one of more than 100 student-athletes to take part in Guam Elite Basketball's reopening of its Elite Academy on Saturday, March 27, at the Dededo Sports Complex in Harmon. For more than one year, GEB had closed its doors due to coronavirus pandemic-inspired rules and regulations. To enroll your 8U to 16U student-athletes in skills-only classes, check the organization out at guamelitebasketball.com. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post