Cameron Brantley poured in 16 points to power Elite to a 52-42 victory in the KFC Youth Summer Series championship match Wednesday evening at the National Basketball Training Center.

It was a packed house as the Sharks and Elite flexed their collective muscles in the U16 championships. But, Guam Elite was on point at the start of the match, putting on a 21-point scoring offensive to take the 7-point edge against the Sharks.

The Sharks tightened up defensively in the second quarter, limiting Elite to only nine points, while the Sharks’ John Mercado poured in 7 of his 13 first-half points to get his team within striking range, down by 3.

In the third quarter, the rim clammed up tight and Elite ran away, outscoring the Sharks 12-2. From there, Elite kept their foot on the collective pedal and staved off any hopes for a comeback to take home the trophy.

Ben Harris and Noah Tenorio added 11 apiece for the win. Mercado led the Sharks with 13, doing all his damage in the first half. Teammate Sthanlie Vitug added 9 in the loss.

U18 Girls

• Aces 68, Sharks 15: The U18 matchups kicked off Wednesday evening. In the opener, Aces’ Mia Taitano put on a scoring clinic, dropping 16 points, while teammates Mylie Butters and Arri Arceo chipped in 12 and 11, respectively.

• SPCS Warriors 29, Islanders 23: In the late matchup, the St. Paul Warriors used a fourth quarter rally to surge past the Islanders for the 29-23 victory. Down for much of the game, Warriors’ shooter Grace Calvo lit up from beyond the arc, dropping back-to-back treys get her team ahead by 1 at 24-21. Jada Han answered with a full-court drive for the layup to get within 1 at 24-23. But, that would be the only 2 points the Islanders scored, as the Warriors Sazzy Quintanilla converted on two buckets for the 6-point win.

• Islanders 40, Sharks 14: The Islanders jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead in the Thursday matchup and never looked back. Laila Smartt and Maria Paulino led the Islanders with 11 and 10, respectively. Ronafe Ollet and Zyla Soriano had six apiece in the loss.

• SPCS Warriors 17, Dededo Yellow Jackets 16: It was a low-scoring affair for the two teams, but SPC's Shakeera Esma hit a late bucket to lift her team over Dededo. Ryanna Ngirchomlei led SPC with 9 in the win. Haley Cabrera had 4 in the loss.

U18 Boys

In the final game of the night, The Sharks triumphed over the Dededo Yellow Jackets Gold 53-45. The Sharks' big men did their job early on, pulling out to a 31-17 lead. From there, the Yigo team never looked back as Ralph Macaldo paced the way with 18 points, with the Sharks getting 8 points apiece from Jace Dela Cruz and Sthanlie Vitug. Kyle Watanabe paced the Gold team with 14 points. Khylle Varela added 8 in the loss.

Back in action

"GBC is excited to take the lead in summer youth basketball on Guam. It has been enjoyable to see the National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan filled all summer with fans supporting the continued growth of the sport," said David Kenah, executive director of basketball operations.

The goal is always growth for the sport and developing talent for future competitions, Kenah said.

"The basketball development of all participating athletes, coaches and referees on Guam is an important role for the federation and one that we take very seriously," he said, adding, "The U16 boys and U15 girls divisions were a huge success and we hope to see some of these boys and girls competing for the Guam Youth National Team in November when we host the U15 FIBA Oceania Tournament."

U18 action in both the boys and girls divisions continue Saturday at the Dededo Sports Complex and the National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan.