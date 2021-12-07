For the past two weeks, sports fans got to witness basketball in its purest form - young hoopers ballin' up simply because they love the game.

More than a dozen teams across four different divisions duked it out for bragging rights, a testament to their love for the game and the work they’ve put in with weekly trainings with Guam Elite Basketball. The tournament featured nearly 200 athletes from all skill levels ages 5-16 showcasing their talents in GEB’s Intramural Tournament.

With the island still in pandemic mode and omicron hanging over everyone’s head, it was nice to see that sense of normalcy and to cheer on the kids, said Jessica Atoigue, whose niece played in the U10 championship Sunday evening at the Guam Sports Complex.

“We really enjoyed seeing all of the kids get out and play basketball,” said Atoigue, who made sure she sat front row to cheer on her niece, Madison. “Our children need an outlet especially since experiencing the restrictions from the my niece/goddaughter just joined in May of this year and has taken a strong liking to the sport – like her dad and paternal grandfather."

The motivation and good sportsmanship were very much in evidence, she said, adding, "It was so nice to sit in a gym and watch a live game. The energy of the crowd and players were exciting and, sometimes, intense. It was nice to hear people clap and shout and cheer."

For 10-year-old Madison, playing in the tournament was a great way to celebrate the hard work she and her teammates have put in.

“I like that we work hard, but also have fun,” said the fifth grader from Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School. Already looking forward to her next tournament, the Michael Jordan fan said she plans to not foul as much and learn to handle pressure better when handling the ball.

While cheering on her son, Ethan Jordan Domingo, Eugene Domingo echoed those same thoughts.

"For sure! I enjoyed seeing my son play his heart out on the court," the proud mom said, adding, "I will forever be his annoying number 1 fan!!"

It was fun to see a live game after the worries of the pandemic, she said.

"Scary, but fun! Just as long as people are sitting away from me. ... #sixfeetplease," she said, joking. But, this is a pandemic, so not really joking.

Her son, who scored 15 points in the championship game, said he enjoyed learning new skills and making new friends.

The sixth-grader who attends Dominican Catholic School said his goal is to be a better ball handler and improve his defense the next tournament.

Maybe, he'll rain the long threes like his favorite basketball player, Jeremy Lin. Or, he'll lock it down on defense. Either way, the 10-year-old said he had a lot of fun and was looking forward to playing again with his new friends.

A different atmosphere

With the athletes taking center stage, dozens of families spread out, cheering on their favorite team. Unlike most championship games, the atmosphere was a little more jovial with music blaring across the court and families calling out support for both teams.

That’s exactly what Elite was hoping for, said Dominic Sablan, co-founder and director of player development.

The pandemic presented its share of challenges, Sablan said, emphasizing the need for kids to get back on the court and active with the sport they love.

“It’s always great to go out and compete, but the purpose of this tournament was to get our kids to feel that they were part of a community,” he said.

Sablan said it was important to remember why athletes love the sport, adding competition and the ferocity that normally accompanies it can come later.

“Since 2016, our goal has always been to develop players both on and off the court and to provide year-round basketball activities for our youth,” he said. “The feedback has been amazing. None of this would be possible without the support of our parents, and to know that our organization has a positive impact on their children is huge for us.”

As someone who’s been part of the basketball scene as a player, a coach and a trainer, Sablan said it would be nice to see the community come together to further the cause and elevate the level of talent on island.

“One thing I would like to see more of in the basketball community is a collaborative effort between clubs, coaches and other organizations to develop, mentor and organize basketball as a whole,” he said. “There’s a lot we can learn from each other, but it’s a matter of coming together.”

Riding on the tournament’s success, Sablan said he’s eager to grow basketball as as sport. Putting together dozens of games, coaching hundreds of athletes, coordinating referees and facilitating scorekeepers was no easy task, he said, throwing out a thank you to all the people who made the tournament a positive experience.

“I’d like to give a huge shoutout to all of our players. All of the coaches at GEB are extremely proud of you and the effort you give everyday,” he said.