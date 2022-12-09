In the second week of competition in the U14 Middle School Girls Basketball League, sponsored by LongHorn Steakhouse Guam, the Lady Voyagers are steadily making a name for themselves. After dropping their first game against Guam Elite off a buzzer-beater from Madison Atoigue in the first week, the Voyagers picked up two straight wins Saturday at the Guam National Training Center in Tiyan.

In their first game, the Lady Voyagers rallied from a 6-point deficit to take home the 24-18 victory against the Dragons Club. In the first half, the Dragons came out the aggressor behind a full-court press. Destiny Tangadik and Tiana Rain combined for 10 of the team’s 12 points in the first half. The Voyagers struggled to find a groove as the Dragons continued to rattle their cages looking for turnovers and buckets.

In the second half, however, the Voyagers settled down on defense, stifling the Dragons on every opportunity. On the offensive end, they converted behind the hustle plays of Lana Quinata and Helena Iglesias. The duo made their buckets count, putting up 12 of the team’s 15 points in the second half to eke out their first victory of the season.

Quinata finished with 11 points, while teammate Iglesias added 7 points for the win.

In their late game, the Voyagers had no problem picking apart the Science Is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy Charter School Manta Rays. Relatively new to the game, SIFA struggled to find the rim and turned the ball over. The Lady Voyagers capitalized, pulling out to a 21-2 lead at the half. SIFA did a better job in the second half, but the Lady Voyagers were just too experienced for the newcomers. Recognizing the inexperience of SIFA, the Voyagers dropped back and played the passing game as they cruised to their second win of the day with the 28-8 victory.

Iglesias, again, was the leading scorer, dropping 12 of her team’s 28 points.

In other games

Elite defeated the Stingrays, 22-16. Elite’s Atoigue was the leading scorer with 6 points in an evenly spaced out offense. For the Stingrays, Teia Ada-Vibar and Lizzie Carlos dropped 4 points apiece in the loss. The Dragons defeated Elite, 21-13. Ha’ani Cabrera, Tangadik and Rain poured in 6 points apiece for the win. Atoigue had 6 in the loss.

Organizers with the U14 league coordinated a tournament to give developing basketball players in middle school a place to compete.

Elite’s Abel Inocencio said he was glad to give his girls team an opportunity to play.

“It's just for the girls to experience higher level competition,” he said, adding he was proud of his girls and the strides they’ve made to get better in a sport they all love. “(The tournament) is mainly for reps to prepare for their season.”

“There are very few opportunities for girls to play the sport beyond their interscholastic season, which limits development for the majority of female basketball players on island,” said league organizer, Arleen Mad. “The goal of this tournament is to give younger female athletes a place to compete and develop in preparation for their interscholastic season.”

Unlike boys, Mad said, girls don’t usually play outside at local village courts. Without opportunities like this, she added, there is very little room for growth.

She thanked the league’s clubs and supporters for continually cheering on their favorite athletes.

“There were more than 150 fans here at the national center. The support is there, we just need to give them a place to play,” she said. “I’m thankful these clubs joined and were able to put up teams. Hopefully, we can have more teams in our next tournament.”

She also thanked LongHorn Steakhouse for their continued support, the Dededo Mayor’s Office and Guam Basketball Confederation for providing a gym for the athletes.

“Their support makes this tournament possible,” Mad said. “And I’m grateful for that continued support.”