In a prelude to the upcoming high school basketball seasons, the fans who packed the National Basketball Training Center were treated to a dazzling display of skill and tenacity as Guam Elite Basketball dropped the Islanders Club in an “if” game in the KFC Youth Basketball Circuit.

Guam Elite, comprised mostly of athletes from St Paul’s Warriors and the Islanders, composed mostly of John F. Kennedy High School athletes, drew a standing room-only crowd to the National Basketball Training Center in Tiyan.

Learning their lesson from the first game, Guam Elite hit 16 of 24 from the charity stripe to win 27-21 in the final game. Alura Hernandez and Kaylie Pinaula led the way, tag teaming for 20 of the team’s 27 points. Laila Smartt led the Islanders with 11 points.

The summer league’s U16 wrapped up its final games in the girls’ division, capping a week of hoops action. The league continues this week with U18 games in the boys and girls’ divisions.

Early game

In a game that came down to free throws, the Islanders club forced an ‘If’ game giving their fans a stellar game in the early game.

Coming into the game, Elite’s Hernandez and Annaiyah Mudzimurema utilized their size to outmuscle the smaller Islanders. With the islanders forced to sit inside, Elite’s Kai Celo and Pinaula hit a couple threes to pul out to a slim lead.

The lead was firmly in Elite’s hands until the final minutes of the game.

Down by 8, and switching to a man, Islanders’ Laila Smartt ignited the run with a mid-range bucket and a long trey. The Islander defense capitalized on a steal to feed a streaking Hannah Gogue to make it a four-point game.

Gogue came up with a crucial steal and the Islanders capitalized again to make it 28-26 in the fourth with 3:58 on the clock.

The Elite defense continued to swarm and make things tough for the Islander guards. Kai Celo, Reanne Sinel and Kaylie Pinaula rattled their cages, making it tough for the Islander offense to settle in.

A key board by Sophie Espaldon and a foul made it a one-point game with time at 2:53.

Forced to weave looking for the perfect shot. They found Hernandez at the free, who hit nothing but the bottom of the net to stave off an Islander run.

With the lead at 1, Elite guards went into a stall mode, looking to preserve the 30-28 lead. A foul on Sinel put her at the line. She made one of two to make it a three-point game.

A loose ball result in a Golopin Choay to Espaldon pass for the game-tying basket.

Jada Han had the opportunity to seal the game as well as Elite’s Hernandez. However, time expired to force the OT.

In the OT period, Golopin Choay and Espaldon nailed the only free throws of the game to win 35-32.

Espaldon led the Islanders with13, while teammate Smartt added 7 in the win. Celo led Elite with 7.

U18 games

• MIYA 47, Lady Islanders 38: Jannieliese Quintanilla led MIA with 16 points, while teammate Alura Hernandez added 9 points in the win. Smart led all Islanders with 14.

• Yeezy 45, Imperials 36: Karl Vinca led Yeezy with 14 points in the win.

• MVP 47, Yellow Jackets 40: Daryll Robles led MVP with 10 points, while Cody Buluran led the Yellow Jackets with 8 in the loss.

• MIYA 51, Yellow Jackets 26: Quintanilla led all scorers with 20, while Alaya Fontanilla led the Jackets with 8 in the loss