Aaron Elliott was in top form as he earned his first monthly title of the Budweiser King of the Lanes 2023 series on Sunday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning and carved his slot in the year-end grand finals.

Elliott, after a four-game qualifier, bowled a 211-pin average, handling the 34-foot lane-oil pattern that created havoc for many bowlers. In the semifinals, with a barrage of strikes for a 247 game and a 77-pin victory, he eliminated No. 3-seeded Gregory Borja. In the championship round, and in the final frame, Elliott threw a strike, knocking off No. 7-seeded RJ Santos. Elliott’s timely strike gave him a 222-204 victory.

Santos, on his way to the finale, eliminated No. 6-seeded Matt Cruz 249-170. In the quarterfinals, he struck to edge No. 5-seeded Ricky Duenas 206-203. Santos, in the semifinals, ousted top-seeded Ray San Nicolas 231-186.

San Nicolas held the field at bay, taking pole position with a 218 average, followed by Elliott, Borja, Jeremiah Camacho, Duenas, Cruz, Santos, Noah Taimanglo, Von Cabral and Corey Granillo, who rounded out the top 10 to qualify for the elimination rounds.

Erwin Aguilar took top honors in the Budweiser Prince of the Lanes division, yielding a game-high 221 in the finals to beat No. 2 seed Leody Ersando 238-155. On his way to the title, top-seeded Aguilar edged No. 7-seeded Gomes Martinez and Jazia Abasta.

The top 10 qualifiers in the Prince division included Aguilar, Ersando, Jaceline Espiritu, Abasta, Arlene Reyes, Isaiah Macias, Gomes Martinez, Neal Flores, Enrique Corcino and Zayne Zamora, who edged out Ray Macias through a one-ball tiebreaker.

The Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes 2023 series continues at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Central Lanes Bowling Center.