The 2020 bowling season opened up with a new pair of winners. Aaron Elliott and Julius Checa took home their first titles in their respective tournaments Sunday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

Aloha Maid King of the Lanes

Elliott shattered the pins at the Central Lanes Bowling Center as he opened the qualifying rounds of the 2020 Aloha Maid King and Prince of the Lanes January edition with a 255 and 277 game. However, midway through the qualifying series, the short oil 36’ lane pattern shifted, and momentum swung left as southpaw Brian Manibusan took pole position by six pins.

With both bowlers earning a bye in the first two elimination rounds, Manibusan and Elliott continued their dominance in the semifinal Manibusan blasted Michael Gadia 244-165 while Elliott dissected the path of youth sensation Jeremiah Camacho 225-201.

In the quarterfinals, Gadia won a hard-fought match against JD Castro 254-245, while Camacho ousted fellow National Youth teammate Noah Taimanglo 241-195. While in the first elimination round, Castro beat Darryl Dimla, Gadia stopped RJ Santos, Taimanglo edged Michael Wong and Camacho annihilated Ray San Nicolas with a 270 game.

Both Elliott and Manibusan struggled during the final match as they were unable to find a groove throughout the set. The crowd assembled at the Central Lanes Bowling Center witnessed a see-saw battle throughout the first half of which Manibusan led by a stick. A turkey by Elliott gave him a twenty-pin advantage after seven frames, but a split leave on the ninth frame gave hope to the top seed. With two frames remaining, Manibusan returned the favor on the foundation frame with a split, stabilizing Elliott’s lead. With the game at hand, Elliott picked the 1-2 leave to hoist the first Aloha Maid King title of the decade.

Prince of the Lanes

Newcomer, Julius Checa, surprised the field of Prince bowlers edging Jaeceline Espiritu in the finals. The top seed was able to use his eleven pins handicap advantage to earn the title via a 156+27 to 162+16 set.

The win qualifies him for the year end Grand Finals. In the semi-final round, 2nd seed Espiritu sifted through Claricelle Aniceto’s 31-pin handicap advantage to edge her foe by eight pins and earned the right to advance to the final match.

The next Aloha Maid King and Prince of the Lanes will be held on 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.

Information was provided in a press release.