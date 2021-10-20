Elliott, Flores bag October titles

Opening and ending with a turkey, Aaron Elliot easily dispatched ninth seed Jeremiah Camacho, 218-160, during the monthly finals of the Budweiser King of the Lanes on Sunday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning. The win – his third title of the year – clinched his position for the grand finale at the end of the year.

During the qualifiers earlier in the day, Elliott averaged 226, rolling a 201, 216, 248 and 242 to drop second seed Brian Manibusan by 55 points. Then, Camacho toppled Manibusan during the semis, 208-166, while Elliott knocked down Ricky Duenas, 248-211, to set up the tourney finals.

In the Budweiser Prince series, Ryan Flores held off a charge from last month's champion, Kaimana Bamba, in the finals.

Flores finished the qualifier as the top seed, eliminating fourth seed Robert Leones in the semifinal, while Bamba defeated second seed Virgil Toledo to advance to the monthly finals.

Nov. 21 wraps up the 2021 series as bowlers will try to qualify for the year-end finals, where the top 16 bowlers from each division compete on Dec. 19 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.