Aaron Elliot and Jeremy Leal led the field, taking home the July King and Prince of the Lanes title Sunday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

In the King of the Lanes, Elliot thought it was all over after completing a strike-spare combo in the final frame and top seed Darrell Scott locked into the strike zone with a six-point lead. All Scott had to do was convert a 3-6 leave in the final stanza to secure his first title.

The throw looked good as it traversed the lane. However, a sharp left grazed the three pin, leaving the six pin standing much to the shock of everyone in the crowd. The miscalculation resulted in a 209-202 match in favor of Elliot.

Elliot said it's been a good month, claiming his second title of the year and recording a perfect 300 earlier in the month.

Heading into the finals, Scott earned a slot at the table via a 225-165 rout of seventh-seed Justin Mendiola, while Elliott ousted second seed Gregory Borja 177-151 to advance.

Scott led all qualifiers with an 825 four-game set on the 32’ lane pattern which causes havoc for many bowlers. Borja finished 26 pins adrift followed by Jeremiah Camacho and Nikko Gutierrez. Josiah Lanuza, Jae Sang Lee, Mendiola, Elliott, Evan Duenas and Brandon Manibusan rounded off the top 10 qualifiers.

Leal Claimed the prince title, slipping past sixth seed Gomez Martinez by three pins after the latter was unable to convert spares on the last three frames, 179-176. In the semifinals, the second-seeded Leal also edged third seed Rudy Palaganas with his handicap 183-179 while Martinez edged top seed Lisa Duenas 166-154.

Duenas led all bowlers in the prince category with a 741-total followed by Leal and Palaganas. Ken Duenas, Corey Granillo, Martinez, Bal Perez, Boom Gozum, Rolly Hernandez and Cam Santos rounded off the top 10.

The next King and Prince of the Lanes will be held on 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.