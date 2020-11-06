Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series on Emma Pleadwell, a former Notre Dame High School Royal multisport athlete who excelled in soccer, rugby and volleyball. While she usually never captured headlines, her sheer determination and strength often caused mismatches, especially on the rugby pitch, leaving coaches scrambling for ideas for how to stop her. Because of her size, Emma would sometimes get teased by players from the other team, but she never let that deter her from achieving greatness as she powered past the try line, carrying half of the defense with her as she scored. While she may not fit the standard description of a typical athlete, she had a storied career and stands as a role model for all those who have ever been made fun of – proof that awesome comes in all shapes and sizes.

Whether representing the Notre Dame High School Royals in rugby, soccer or volleyball, Emma Pleadwell never walked away with anything less than a championship.

With six titles to her credit, two in each sport, Emma Pleadwell graduated from ND with her head held high and has started out on her life’s biggest adventure – taking care of family and preparing for college.

This past August, as the coronavirus raged through Guam and the rest of the world, Emma Pleadwell left the island to take care of her 6-year-old cousin, Quinn Pleadwell, and begin the next chapter of her life in Seattle, Washington. While she is taking a gap year from school, she plans to enroll at Central Washington University in the fall, majoring in film studies.

“I want to study film/cinematography and broadcasting, and stuff like that,” said Emma Pleadwell, who has been accepted at CWU but is also applying at the University of Washington and Seattle Pacific University.

Emma Pleadwell said she wants to become a film editor because it fills her with passion.

She said that ever since she was young, she had edited her sports videos and outings with friends and turned the clips into something special.

While Emma Pleadwell values education and recognizes its necessity, she told the The Guam Daily Post that she needed a year off to help family and recover from the stress of working two jobs, studying and playing sports. She also said online education is a burden and she hopes for a real, in-person college experience.

“Hopefully, it will change by next year and we will be able to go to class in person,” she said, adding that finishing high school online was a struggle.

Not only did she want human interaction, she needed it.

“I didn’t like not being able to talk one-to-one with the teacher and actually being there in the classroom setting and learning,” she said. “I felt like I wasn’t able to learn as much. I wasn’t really grasping what the lesson was. I feel everything at the end of my senior year just kind of went in one ear and out the other.”

For soon-to-be and recently graduated high school student-athletes, navigating through through the pandemic has been filled with many pitfalls. Last March, when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency and canceled sports, students who normally received motivation through competition found themselves without a release.

“It was heartbreaking that our season was canceled and we couldn’t get another championship,” said Emma Pleadwell, who had hoped to have won a third soccer title. … “I was really sad, because my senior year is supposed to be a time where you really enjoy yourself and start transitioning into the real world. But it was all put on pause.”

While enough time has passed for Emma Pleadwell to gain perspective and understand why sports was canceled, it was still a bitter pill to swallow.

‘Looking back at it, I’m kind of OK with it, just because it kept all of us safe and I guess it made me more motivated – in a way – to learn how to do things on my own, because online school wasn’t all that easy,” she said.

Even though Emma Pleadwell has been away from Guam for nearly three months, her thoughts remain with loved ones and she prays for everyone’s safety, especially as the COVID-19-related death toll has hit 85 and new daily cases continue to tap into triple digits.

“I hope it gets calm because I know a lot of small businesses are struggling, and I would know because my family is very involved in that part,” said Emma Pleadwell, whose grandfather, Jeff Pleadwell, owns Jeff’s Pirates Cove and her mother, Sara Pleadwell, is the co-owner of Mosa’s Joint.

“I hope that everybody is staying safe and wearing masks,” she said. “I know some people are leaning toward the idea that it’s not a serious virus, but it is. I think that it shows because of how many lives have been lost because of this pandemic, especially on the island.”