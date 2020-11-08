Editor's note: This is the second in a two-part series on Emma Pleadwell, a former Notre Dame High School Royal multisport athlete who excelled in soccer, rugby and volleyball. Because of her size, she would sometimes get teased by players from the other team, but she never let that stand in her way from becoming a six-time champion.

If Emma Pleadwell had let critics’ stinging remarks affect her, those who poked fun at her for her weight, maybe she would have never won six championships and graduated from Notre Dame High School as a celebrated athlete.

Thankfully, she never let the negative words affect her too much and she became a beacon of hope for all those who never fit the bill of what an athlete should supposedly look like. Because of her strength and courage, the barbs bounced off of her and she earned competitors' respect.

“Don’t hold back," said Pleadwell, sharing her mantra. "Just because of how big you are or how small you are or what your experience is, I think it doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like,” added Pleadwell, who helped the Royals earn two titles each in rugby, soccer and volleyball.

“I think you should just go out for what you want and try your best,” she said, providing an encouraging message from her aunt and uncle’s house in Seattle, Washington. "It was always something I would tell myself because I was always insecure about being as big as I am."

Mentors raised her game and spirits

While it took a while for Pleadwell to develop a thick skin, her journey to the top of sports was made possible by several coaches who devoted their time and effort, never letting her get down on herself and bringing out her best.

“Coach Simie (Wilter) and coach Sam (San Gil), - I think - they are the type of coaches that don’t really care where your skill level is at,” said Pleadwell, sharing that the two celebrated soccer coaches treated all players as equals. “Wherever you’re at, they’ll do whatever they can to help you learn and they pay attention to every single person on the team, instead of just the starting group."

Pleadwell said that San Gil was always very up-lifting, encouraging, and motivating.

While soccer is Pleadwell’s first sport, having debuted on the pitch when she was just three years old, through the encouragement of coaches Mike Rabago and Art Stanley, she developed a deeper appreciation for volleyball.

“When I got to high school, I walked in on the first day of practice and I was like, ‘This is going to be so easy,’” she recalled.

After about 10 minutes of running lines and working on conditioning, she nearly choked on her words.

“It was difficult,” she admitted. “Coach Mike and coach Art were really hard on us, but it all paid off because we ended up winning a few championships.

The pandemic strikes

Having finished her last two years of high school with back-to-back rugby titles, the second of which came around the same time Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, Pleadwell was ready to defend the Royals’ soccer four-peat. But, unfortunately for her and the rest of the team, the coronavirus pandemic struck Guam and fourth-quarter sports was canceled.

“It was really heartbreaking, honestly, because soccer was my first sport that I ever got really involved in,” she said.

Unable to defend, Pleadwell still graduated as a champion. But, for her, learning to play sports and the friendships gathered along the way were far more important than reaching the top of the podium.

And like her encouraging soccer and volleyball coaches, Pleadwell gained inspiration from Conrad Kerber, the longtime head of Royals’ Rugby who coached the Tiyan High School Titans in 2020.

“I felt Conrad was an amazing coach,” Pleadwell said. I think he is one of the best coaches I ever had, even though he’s a tough one.”

Pleadwell, recalling a day in her junior year when the rain was so heavy that walking was a chore, headed to rugby practice. While most of the team had decided to ditch the pitch instead of braving the downpour, she slapped on her cleats and made memories.

“We were all rolling around in the (mud) and having fun, and the coaches were having fun too,” she recalled.

While, later that season, the title did come their way, having knocked off the seven-time defending champion George Washington High School Geckos, that was Pleadwell’s fondest memory.

Win. Lose. Wet. Dry.

For Pleadwell, high school sports was all about the experience, gaining confidence, and achieving personal growth.

“I think it’s not all about winning,” she said. “I think it’s about building yourself up to it and what you do to get to where you want to be.”

Pleadwell said that before the start of the 2019 rugby season, she had been afraid to try the sport because she was worried about getting hit and unsure if she was strong enough to compete.

“People were always telling me to play rugby ever since my freshman and sophomore year, but I was always scared because you don’t really want people hitting you all the time,” she said, adding that her best friend, Hana Takano, talked her into trying out.

As the season progressed and she quickly learned that the other players needed to fear her and not the other way around, Pleadwell dished out punishing tackles and carried defenders on her back as she strived for the try zone.

A champion's inspiring words

While Pleadwell prepares for college, where she has been accepted at Central Washington University, she is helping her 6-year-old cousin navigate the confusing world of first-grade distance learning.

For those wishing to get involved in sports but fear rejection or ridicule, Pleadwell has a message.

“Just go for it,” she said. “Just follow your dreams, because I was nervous, I was in your position too. I was so scared.

“I was scared what people were going to think about me and how I was going to keep up with the team and everything. You never know until you actually get out there and do it.

“Look at me now, I have a few championships and I’m an OK athlete.

“I’m alright.”