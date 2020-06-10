After four years in purple and gold battling for sports glory, Enrique “Ricky" Macias is looking forward to taking the next step in his journey.

With an eye on the current events and an altruistic desire to make the island a better place, the graduating senior from George Washington High School hopes to take his place at Guam Community College and carve a career in criminal justice.

“Seeing all the racism happening in the world with cops, I want to try and change that,” the 18-year-old said, referring to the recent Black Lives Matter protests that have dominated the headlines since the death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.

While he admits he has a lot to learn and a lot of life left to enjoy, playing high school sports and learning to balance life on and off the field and court taught him lessons that he will carry into the next part of his journey.

“I’ve been competing in sports since I was 7 years old,” said Macias, who played soccer, football and basketball at GW. “My parents just put me in sports when I was young and ever since then I’ve grown to love sports.”

Sports have always been his main motivator for doing his best in school, he said, adhering to the philosophy of being a student-athlete with student coming first every time. “Education should always come before sports.”

Playing for the Geckos

As a member of the Geckos football team, Macias was part of the Geckos impressive dynasty –one of the few schools to push and compete against the gridiron favorites, the Father Duenas Friars.

Embracing the physicality and competitiveness of the hard-hitting sport drives him to always be at his best, said Macias, who quarterbacked for the team.

His coach, Mark Mesngon, agreed with that asssessment.

“Ricky was one person to sacrifice himself for the game of football,” Mesngon said. “He takes his competitiveness to another level when he is focused on the game.”

Mesngon recalled Macias’ drive and commitment to his team in the championship game this past Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Football League season.

“In the 2019 championship game, he gave it his all and tried to bring home a championship for the school,” he said.

Mesngon, who coached all three Macias brothers – Ray, Isaiah and Ricky – under the Geckos banner, said Ricky Macias worked to find his groove and marched to his own beat.

Being the third child to play for GW football can be tough, Mesngon said, however, Macias knew that and embraced a work ethic that was his own to carve a niche for himself.

Looking back on the championship game, Macias said it was a great experience.

Making it to the big show three years in a row was a real ride, he said. While they didn’t win, he said, they left it all on the field and played well.

“We didn’t win but I am still proud of what my team and I did,” he said.

His contributions haven’t gone unnoticed as Macias has racked up an impressive list of All-Island mentions in football and been drafted since his sophomore year to play in the coveted all-star game, which brings in the island’s best in high school football – a display of talent that is always fun to watch.

As a member of the Geckos basketball team, Macias was able to grow with a young squad and earned Most Improved player at the Pinoy Youth Dreamers Tournament in Lucban, Philippines.

His coach, Lawrence Luces, said Macias’ leadership will be sorely missed on the court.

As co-captain of the team, Macias was a positive role model who helped his team achieve on and off the court, Luces said,

Commending Macias’ hard work, dedication and perseverance, Luces added, his leadership and and “drive will greatly be missed on the team next season. … I wish (him) the best in his future endeavors.”

Appreciative of the support

Macias said playing sports has only served to make him tougher.

Life is like a game, he said, “it has a start and an end but it’s up to us how we play it.”

Balancing life and sports the past four years has shown him he can rise to the challenge.

Pushing to become a better version of himself is always the goal, he said, adding the balance of life, school and sports has made him better understand the importance of time management – a skill he will need as he moves forward.

While sports have taught him a lot, he said, it’s the support of his family that has allowed him to succeed.

“My parents played a big part in achieving my dreams because they always supported me … they always believed that I could do great things,” he said. “They’ve always pushed me to become a better player and person.”

Q&A

Q: Anybody you want to thank?

A: I’d like to thank my parents and family for always supporting me and I would like to thank my girlfriend, Kirsten Santos, especially because when times were hard she believed in me. She never stopped supporting me. She motivated me to do great things, and, at times, I wanted to give up, but she pushed me to continue to strive for greatness. She’s made me a better player and a better person.

Q: Your advice to incoming freshmen who want to try sports?

A: My advice to upcoming freshmen is no matter the size or age of others, don’t let it stop you from playing a sport you want to play. When times get hard, never give up on yourself. Always strive for greatness. Set a goal and don’t give up until you achieve that goal. Also, play every game like it’s your last because you never know when’s the next time you’ll play that sport again. Do big things, future athletes!

Q: A quote you live by?

A: “If you don’t fall, how are you going to know what getting up is like?” -Stephen Curry. I live by this quote because it’s OK to fail because the only way to succeed is to feel what it’s like to fail. Also, because nothing is handed to you, you have to work for it.

Q: Your favorite sport?

A: I don’t really have a favorite sport. I enjoy competing in every sport and I feel that every sport has its own way of fun.