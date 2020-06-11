Editor's note: This is part one in a multipart series chronicling the life of Enrique "Rick" Ninete, a tennis instructor who was born on Guam into Japanese occupation during World War II, forced to make a potential life-threatening decision regarding his health and well-being, and has been been unable to teach the sport that he loves due to the coronavirus-inspired public health emergency and untimely repairs.

Enrique “Rick” Ninete may never have been the best athlete, but he was always physical and determined enough to make any team. As a youngster, on Guam, he enjoyed playing baseball and volleyball, but his true passion was tennis - even though he didn’t know it yet.

In the early 60s, Ninete left Guam for California and began working as a chef for the University of California, Berkeley. After a 21-year career in the culinary arts, he rose to the ranks of a supervisor, but he was hungry for a new challenge.

In 1974, in a chance meeting, Ninete and his family had taken a day-trip through Concorde, California, and encountered a familiar face at a restaurant. Instantly, Ninete recognized George Sablan, and the two struck up a conversation.

“As I was going up to the counter, he was also going up, and we knew each other," said Ninete, adding that “the kids were hungry, so we stopped by a restaurant.”

“We started a conversation. He plays tennis. I didn’t play tennis at that time.”

After chewing the fat, the two remained close friends and began playing tennis. Two years later, one night, the two struck up a conversation, and Sablan convinced Ninete to become a certified tennis instructor. Ninete, his life at a crossroads, took his friend’s advice.

“He’s the one that guided me through,” said Ninete, who has been teaching tennis on island for over 35 years. … “After two years of playing tennis, he came to the house, one night, and he said, ‘let’s go get the certification.’”

From the 1950s to the early 2010s, Vic Braden was one of the United States’ most-respected tennis instructors, and Ninete chose to be trained by him. After enrolling in the Vic Braden Tennis Academy Tennis College, it became clear to both student and teacher that Ninete had a gift.

In his first meeting with Braden, Ninete told him, "‘I’m not that great, yet, at teaching and playing."

“I passed the course.”

In the late 1980s, another encounter with a CHamoru paved the way for Ninete’s return to Guam. Then Gov. Ricardo J. Bordallo was well-entrenched in his second term of office and was on a recruiting trip to the states.

Ninete said he remembers that Bordallo had been encouraging CHamorus to return to their homeland.

He decided to come back to Guam because Bordallo had been touring and making speeches to CHamorus in California, and elsewhere, Ninete said.

“So, I attended one of those meetings in Hayward, California, and he mentioned that part of the thing for the tour he was having was trying to bring CHamorus back to Guam because Guam has a great drain,” Ninete said.

He said, “When I met him, I told him what I do - I am teaching tennis … When I left Guam, there was no swimming pool. There was no tennis court. There’s no sports development at that moment in time. So, I left.”

In March, up until Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a coronavirus-inspired public health emergency, Ninete had been teaching nearly every day at the Enrique Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña. The living legend, the facility bearing his name, loved helping anybody who put their trust in him. Whether local players looking to tune up or tourists - even at the advanced level - wanting a brutal workout, Ninete always helds his own and left his students in awe.

“I’m 77 years old, but they think I am only 30 years old,” said Ninete, who loves rallying with high-level tourists. “I have quite a few people from Korea that are advanced players, and they were really surprised at what I can do at 77.”

But with the courts closed due to construction, having just reopened for a brief stint after coronavirus-lockdown, Ninete is eager to get back in the game.

For Ninete, having experienced emotional, physical, and financial pain, the pandemic and closure are just more obstacles he has to overcome. Born into the uncertainty of Japanese occupation, and most recently a health scare that may have caused him to retire, he is no stranger to adversity.

Nearly three years ago, at his home, Ninete fell and needed to go to the emergency room. He explained, the fall caused nerve damage and he left with two options: do nothing and live with the pain, or have surgery and have a 50% chance of living out his remaining days in a wheelchair.

“If it’s not successful, then I will be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life,” Ninete said. “So, I had to make a choice. … Right now, it’s over two years, and I play tennis.”