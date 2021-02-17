In an ode to the pandemic, the Guam Triathlon Federation will be hosting its first sprint event of the year – Escape Quarantine – kicking off 2021 with a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5K run.

Riding off its success from its last event held in late 2020, the organization launched its initial registration last week and is nearing 100 registered athletes for the competition, which is slated for the week of Feb. 20-28. A no-frills event, the $20 fee includes a “super soft” race shirt specifically fitted for males and females.

“We had our biggest turnout ever for the Virtual National Triathlon a few months ago,” said GTF board member and local triathlete Karly O’Neal.

O’Neal, who has earned more than her fair share of accolades, is encouraging everyone to sign up for the event, adding the sprint event is perfect for those new to competition.

“The island has seen unprecedented demand in bike sales and other outdoor equipment. I think the one good thing we can say about this pandemic is that it has inspired people to get outdoors for healthy activities,” she said.

Unlike the National Triathlon, which had to be completed in 24 hours, the sprint competition must be completed as a continuous race.

“Once you start, keep going until you finish,” GTF says on its website, adding, for example, “you cannot swim in the morning, have brunch and then bike/run in the afternoon.”

O’Neal said another difference besides the distance and the effort is that competitors must complete the swim portion.

“Last time, we allowed a run substitution for nonswimmers,” she said. All activities must be completed outside — no virtual bike rides and no teams, the organization stated on its website.

While many miss the competitive atmosphere, there is a certain freedom to virtual events, O’Neal said.

“You can choose your own course and time to do it (anytime) between Feb. 20-28,” she said.

Another advantage of virtual competitions is that newbies can stretch their newfound wings without the pressure of squaring up against more experienced athletes. But, those new to the sport might also embrace the challenge of all three disciplines, O’Neal said.

“(The) triathlon is great for newbies because combining three sports into one ensures you get a great workout, while not getting bored or having to go a long distance at any one thing,” she said.

For those looking to compete in a group setting, they still can, but Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines must still be followed, O’Neal said, emphasizing the importance of safety.

For those who are experienced, riding on the roads and navigating the island waters may be the norm, however, O'Neal added a couple of safety reminders for those who may be new.

“Obey all of the rules of the road when cycling. Make sure you wear your helmet and check that your brakes are working well before you go,” she said. “For the swim, I would encourage you to use good judgment based on your comfort level in the water. If you’re not a strong open water swimmer, you can swim in the pool as long as your GPS tracks it.”