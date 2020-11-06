Guam’s interscholastic esports scene was treated to its largest event over the weekend, with Latte Esports’ League of Legends emerging as Guam’s only interscholastic competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

League of Legends is a multiplayer game, consisting of two five-person teams battling for supremacy. The goal is to destroy an opponent’s tower and capture the base.

With support from the University of Guam and the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, officials touted the varsity series as successful.

“We are excited to see the level of enthusiasm during this first week and to see interest in esports continuing to grow among our students,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said. “I would like to thank Latte Esports and most especially our students and coaches for their teamwork and collaboration and we look forward to the rest of the season.”

During the kickoff round, 14 teams from around the Marianas competed in the popular title.

Ken San Nicolas, GDOE ISA Esports commissioner and Latte Esports founder, said there were a few bumps, but competition went well.

“As you can imagine, six games playing concurrently is a monumental task to facilitate and the teams exhibited great patience and understanding with this process,” he added.

The league, broken down into two categories, features a scholastic group comprising students from educational institutions around the region. The Schools in this division are: Tiyan High School, Simon Sanchez High School, John F. Kennedy High School, Okkodo High School, George Washington High School, and Marianas High School, a school from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Students from Father Duenas Memorial School, Harvest Christian Academy and St. John's School are also represented among the teams.

The second group comprises recreational players.

In interscholastic play, the FD Flakers made quick work of the Tiyan High Ronin behind Sean Lacdoo's commanding performance. Aimless Uprising, a team comprising students from GW and JFK, surprised Okkodo, which is made up of veterans of previous League of Legends esports competitions.

The UOG Triton Esports used a team-based strategy led by Daniel "Thresh Chobo" Lee to carry them to victory versus the "Leonautics" from Marianas High.

“I’m happy to see students from 10 different schools represented among the seven teams in the interscholastic group, but I am very impressed that seven other teams signed up for the recreational group stage,” San Nicolas said. “I imagine that it will continue to grow in the future.”

Full results from Week 1 can be found online at https://challonge.com/guamlol2020.

Action will continue on Nov. 7 with six more matches, most of which are streamed live at twitch.tv/latteesports.

San Nicolas said in a news release that the competition opens up opportunities for budding commentators.

“We stream three of the six matches played every week,” he added. “We are holding auditions for aspiring commentators who want to grow their craft by commentating over replays of the remaining three games over the course of the week.”

Interested parties can reach out to Latte Esports via social media or through Discord.