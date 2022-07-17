Despite a career night form Christian Leon Guerrero, where the class-of-2020 sharpshooter drained an unprecedented six three-pointers in the first half, the class of 2002/2004 claimed their fifth Father Duenas Memorial School Alumni Basketball Tournament title Friday at FD Jungle in Mangilao.

Although Leon Guerrero’s 20-point performance gave the younger squad an early advantage, Shaun Perez’s 25-point showing helped 2002/2004 to the 62-52 victory.

Until the final two minutes of regulation, both teams battled fiercely, but Perez’s play down the stretch was too much for 2020.

"It feels good to win another championship." Shaun Perez, champion, 02/04

In 2020's first-ever appearance in an alumni championship game, Leon Guerrero wowed the capacity crowd, reliving his glory days, where he helped lead the Friars to the GSPN Preseason Tournament and Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championships. During preseason and postseason action, 2020 had gone undefeated, but that relatively-recent success wasn’t enough to take down 2002/2004, which had Will Stinnett, Vince Estella and Shaun Perez on their roster.

Good defense

The title game started off with good defense as both teams were unable to get things going offensively. The older team started to hit shots and went on a 14-3 run, where Estella and Shaun Perez dropped in shots from beyond the arc.

As the more mature squad began pulling away, Leon Guerrero - almost single-handedly - reeled them in. At halftime, Leon Guerrero and company led 24-21, the three-point specialist having made all but four of his team’s points.

Midway into the second half, Shaun Perez hit a three-pointer and Stinnett made a layup, giving 02/04 a three-point lead, 40-37.

With time winding down, 2020’s Colin Perez tied the game with a layup, but big plays down the stretch from Stinnett and Shaun Perez gave 02/04 the title.

“Christian is a great shooter, but we didn’t make any adjustments in the second half and just continued to play good defense,” Shaun Perez said. “It feels good to win another championship.

“I’m glad we came up big in the end.”