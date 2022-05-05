Growing up on Guam, a laser-focused Ethan Lizama had one goal: become a professional baseball player.

Although his dream has not yet become a reality, this week, his journey took another step forward as the 6-foot-2 pitcher-slugger was named to the Florida College System Activities Association All-Conference First Team.

Lizama, who plays for the Gulf Coast State College Commodores in Panama City, Florida, earned the selection by finishing the 2022 season with a .301 average, .367 on-base percentage and .464 slugging percentage.

“I feel like I had a pretty good season,” said the 19-year-old Lizama. “It's one of the top, if not the best junior college conference in the nation. That is something that I take pride in."

Lizama, in 48 games and 183 at bats, scored 34 runs, had 55 hits, including 13 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 44 RBIs.

“Throughout the year, I held my ground and kept my spot in the lineup,” Lizama said.

Before the season started, Lizama, a freshman, was already making a name for himself. During the 2022 Panama City Beach Classic, an invitational tournament featuring the best 16 teams in the nation, famed broadcasters Brian Sakowski noticed and commented on Lizama.

“The swing in great, it’s athletic, it’s whippy,” said Sakowski during a live broadcast with National Crosschecker. “He made good swing decisions. He wasn’t blown up by velocity. There’s a lot to like about what he’s going to end up being in the future.”

Not enough baseball

When Lizama was a freshman at Notre Dame High School in Talo’fo’fo, Guam, he played baseball for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. As a ninth-grader, he and the Friars won the championship and Ethan was named to the IIAAG First Team. But with only 10 games in the season, not enough to gain enough experience to have a chance at someday signing with an MLB franchise, he knew that his only option was to leave Guam and pursue his career in the states.

“In 10 games, you really don't get into your mid-season mode, because it's not really a full season,” Ethan said. “It’s 10 games, it's just too little to find your rhythm and figuring stuff out. That's what you want to do throughout the season, you want to just keep figuring things out.”

An unbelievable calamity

In February 2020, three weeks before the pandemic hit and the world was to become forever changed, Ethan said goodbye to his parents, Elizabeth and Jesse Lizama, and went to live with his aunt and uncle, Steve and Lani Stone, in Chula Vista, California.

In California, Ethan enrolled into Eastlake High School but could not join the Titans because of a regulation disallowing transfer students, who did not relocate with their families, from joining the team for 30 days. As Ethan watched the team play from the sidelines, the pandemic was declared and he became consumed by an indescribable sadness.

“I was just looking forward to playing,” recalled Ethan, who was less-than seven days away from joining the team. “I had just one more week to wait, to play, and that's when COVID shut everything down. It sucked because it just meant that I moved for nothing. It was just sad because all I could think in my head was: “I could just be home with my family.”

“I moved at a pretty bad time,” he added. “I just wanted to move to the states and play baseball, open up opportunities for myself and play amongst the best of the best.”

With the season canceled and the future unclear, Ethan didn’t sulk for very long. Instead of dwelling on the present, he focused on the future, never letting go of his dream.

Although the dream was on pause, it never went away.

In the coming weeks and months, and nearly a year before the start of his high school senior season, Ethan dedicated himself to the game like never before. With much of the world on lockdown, he enrolled into Cutternation, an intensive baseball academy in San Diego, California, where he learned to throw a cutter and increase his speed.

“I would work with the pitching coach there, Jon Sintes, and we would work on a bunch of stuff and I give a lot of my credit to him,” Ethan said. “He really helped me from my mechanics to my recovery.”

To go along with his 90-plus MPH fastball, Ethan added the cutter to his arsenal and was eager to showcase his skills for the Titans. With one more year to impress college scouts, the pressure was on.

After the 2021 season, the Titans won the CIF San Diego Open Division baseball championship, Eastlake's second straight title, and Ethan had garnered the attention of national collegiate coaches and scouts.

Ethan, with a title in hand but still more to learn, signed with GCSC.

After Ethan’s stellar season, where he emerged as one of the conference’s top sluggers and pitched six games, notching one win and a save, he was invited to play summer ball in the Appalachian League for the Burlington Sock Puppets in Burlington, North Carolina.

The Appalachian League, featuring 10 teams, is a showcase of collegiate student athletes that allows scouts to study the nation’s best prospects.

“Hopefully I get good looks and I get into a good school,” said Ethan, who hopes to sign with an NCAA Division I program, preferable one in a Power Five conference.

Besides turning heads and getting noticed, Ethan is eager to play more baseball. On Guam, in his two high school seasons, he played around 20 games. In the last two years, he has played in more than 100.

"Having more games has allowed me to get a better feel for everything,” he said. “I’ve just learned so much because of the amount of games I get to play.”

While there has been and continues to be a learning curve, Ethan has adapted quickly and is enjoying the process. Although, he has had a lot of fun, he is learning how to manage the the day-to-day grind of a 50-game schedule, something he never had the opportunity to do on Guam.

“Obviously, there are some days you wake up and it's 7 a.m. and you have to go on a three hour bus drive to somewhere and your body's just not feeling like doing that mid season,” he said.

No risk, no reward

After a span of pandemic-inspired uncertainty and the fear of not knowing what lay head, Ethan knows that he made the right decision. His dream of playing professional never wavering.

“That's the only reason I left Guam,” he said. “I miss my family. I miss my friends. I miss the people. The biggest sacrifice is really just moving. I've found that everything else after that has been pretty easy.”

Ethan said that he is working hard to make himself, his coaches and his family proud.

“I know that they’re rooting for me,” he said. “Their support has really helped me."