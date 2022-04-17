After a lengthy pause in bowling competition due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam 2022 bowling league is striking it rich and pins are flying faster and more furious than ever before.

While competition is barely over a week old, one student athlete has already emerged as the league’s most-prolific pin pounder.

Ethan Robinson, an 18-year-old senior at the Father Duenas Memorial School, is taking the league by storm.

During last week’s opening day, a two-game affair that took place at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning, the Friar bowled a 386, two-game gross. In Ethan's first game, he bowled a 206. In game No. 2, a few pins off his opening-game mark, shot a respectable 180.

“I am extremely happy with my 386 and I wasn’t expecting much, just to bowl and have fun,” Ethan said.

After Ethan’s successful performance, he shared his recipe for success.

“When I pick up the ball, I have to make sure my feet are lined up with tiles and, in my mind, I tell myself: ‘Hit your mark,’” he said. 'But other than that, no specific rituals, just got to make sure I get a strike.”

Ethan told The Guam Daily Post that he hadn’t been bowling too much recently, but looks forward to enjoying the season and making friends.

“I bowled a lot when I was younger, but had a big gap and only recently picked it up again,” said Ethan, whose best-ever performance is perched at a lofty 232. “I decided to join because bowling is fun. It’s not as competitive as other sports, and you actually get to talk to the other players and just have a good time.”

When Ethan was a child, he remembers watching his father, Kennedy Robinson, compete in various bowling leagues and he was captivated by his success. Motivated by his father’s skill and passion, Ethan decided to give bowling a try.

“My dad introduced me to the sport because he used to bowl in leagues and tournaments when I was younger,” Ethan said. "And I guess I became good just recently when I started to bowl again for the league.”

Throughout his relatively new bowling career, Ethan’s goal has remained the same - to have fun.

“My confidence and mindset stays the same, just to go to every meet and have fun bowling,” he said. “I enjoy the sport because it’s something everyone can do. It's fun for friends and family - you don’t need to have experience to come into bowling, just pick up the ball and throw.”

While Ethan said that he expects FD to be at its best this season, the camaraderie amongst the bowlers is amazing.

“We have affiliates from other schools bowling for us, and it's as if we’ve known each other for a long time,” he said.