The Guam Cycling Federation Tour of Guam is this Sunday and Euro Cycling Trips, the island’s only professional cycling team, is ready to compete as it sets out to raise the level and awareness of competitive racing on Guam.

Euro Cycling Trips, a professional cycling team recognized by Union Cycliste Internationale, the sport's governing body, has 16 members, of which eight are on Guam for the big race.

The elite eight are Guam’s Dan Aponik, Blayde Blas, Derek Horton, Peter Lombard and Edward Oinerang. The team’s trio of international riders are Simeon Green from Great Britain, Guillaume Soula from France, and Niels Verdijck from Belgium.

Green, the team’s spokesman, shared that the team was formed 12 years ago but, over the years, changed names and sponsors. Besides finishing well in the Tour of Guam, he also shared that the team’s goals are to compete internationally and to promote the sport locally.

“The first goal, as with any professional team, is to represent the sponsors and supporters,” he said. “Another big goal for us is, with the Guam representation, to get another rider to go to the Olympics,” added Green, highlighting that Horton is a two-time Olympian and Lombardo competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Simeon praised GCF for its several calendar events, adding he would like Guam to have a stronger identity when racing internationally.

“One thing we would like to do is try and get more of a Guam-centered identity for the team,” he said.

Lombard, sharing Green's sentiments, said that establishing team Guam's identity is "something that we feel pretty strongly about," especially when competing in "Europe or Taiwan or wherever we go."

Lombard said that he has already seen the positive effects the teams had in growing the sport on Guam.

“This partnership has only been around for about three years now, and already, we can see how it's elevated the level of cycling on Guam,” he said. “It's raising the level all over the island."

With any sport, identifying talent at a young age is key for its success. Without cycling in schools, talent identification on Guam happens organically, as parents and supporters introduce cycling to the younger generation.

“We've got to figure out, ... looking downstream, how to build interest in the young, the younger kids, because, that's where it's at,” Lombard said.

Horton, 50, competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games and the 2012 London Olympic Games and is excited that the up-and-coming Blas, 20, joined the team.

“Back in 2019, he was a high school kid, just riding his mountain bike around and he got exposed to us,” said Horton, adding, “He’s the first one of any of us to go compete in a UCI-ranked stage race.”

Watch for cyclists, lane closure

As Guam's cyclists compete in the Tour of Guam, GCF President Eric Tydingco asks that motorists be mindful of riders on the road.

The race, which has 42-kilometer and 105-kilometer distances, begins at 6:30 a.m. and will start and finish in front of the Guam Museum in Hagåtña. After leaving the Skinner Plaza area, riders will head up Route 4 toward Yona, turn right on Cross Island Road, head down through Sånta Rita-Sumai, continue through Hågat, Piti and end up in the capital village.

The only lane closure, from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m., is one of the northbound lanes of Marine Corps Drive, beginning at Naval Base Guam and extending to the GCIC building in Anigua.