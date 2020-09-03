Editor's note: In the next article in this series on Guam's student-athletes making the leap to the next level, The Guam Daily Post will share insights and tips from a college recruiter on how high school students can best prepare themselves for the transition to a two or four-year college or university.

When Chris Parker, Xavier Naputi, Tyler Pangelinan and Evan Bejerana left Guam in 2018 to join the North Park University Vikings football team in Chicago, Illinois, a couple of the young men entered the program with unrealistic expectations.

After their freshman season, and after having received little to no playing time, Parker and Pangelinan left NPU. Moving to a warmer climate, Parker joined the De Anza Community College Mountain Lions football team in Cupertino, California. Pangelinan returned home and enrolled at the University of Guam. After a season-ending knee injury, Naputi also left the program.

But for Bejerana, who entered the NCAA Division III school looking to play football but was content with focusing on academics, he remained at NPU but left the team.

“I’m really trying to go for my doctorate in physical therapy, so I’ve got to keep that GPA up to like a 3.8, 3.7,” Bejerana said. “It’s really hard to balance school and living an athlete life, ‘cause your whole life revolves around football, six days a week, you know?

“I just really wanted to focus on school.”

With academic scholarships paying for 75% of his school, Bejerana was able to retire his jersey and focus on his long-term goal of becoming a physical therapist. But, facing huge student-loan debt, Parker and Pangelinan crunched the numbers and cut ties with NPU.

Even with NPU’s President’s Scholarship and an Illinois state grant, Pangelinan left owing $14,000.

Parker, whose financial incentives were far less than Pangelinan’s and Bejerana’s, owed $32,000.

“We never went into that school like a headless chicken,” said Bejerana, explaining that finances were factored into his and his family’s decision-making process before signing any paperwork. “We knew what we were paying for and all of that.”

Even at the struggling football program, Parker and Pangelinan had set the bar high and were disappointed.

Cramming four years into five

In college football, with many freshman taking a redshirt year to bulk up and learn the college game so they do not sustain serious injuries, student-athletes are allowed five years of eligibility.

Before 1972, true freshmen were not allowed to take the field in interscholastic competition.

On Nov. 17, 1970, a chartered jet carrying the majority of Marshall University’s football team, boosters, and fans, slammed into a hillside near Kenova, West Virginia, killing everyone onboard. As depicted in the 2016 movie “We Are Marshall,” the school’s athletic director petitioned the NCAA to allow incoming freshman to play. After two years of denying Marshall’s petition, one born from tragedy, devotion, and persistence, the NCAA green lighted the Thundering Herd’s request, setting a nationwide precedent and allowing freshmen to compete.

But, just because the NCAA allows true freshman to play, that doesn’t mean every 18-year-old is ready to take the pounding. At 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, the smallest of the team’s 19 defensive backs, Bejerana knew this and was content on becoming a student of the game, learning from those with bigger frames and more experience.

“Entering as a freshman, I was not expecting to play as much as I wanted to just because there are a lot of guys there that have been playing for four years,” Bejerana said. “I really wanted to learn under them.

“Coming from a small island, whereas these guys have been playing in the states their whole lives basically, they have a lot more knowledge.”

Playing for NPU was a positive experience because it opened new doors for me, and I am able to say I played football at the next level. It’s way different than playing football on the island, he added.

Blend suggests a culture shift

For Allen Blend, a youth and high school football coach who still plays for the Raiders in Guam’s adult football league, he is thankful that several of Guam’s student-athletes have tested their skill at the next level, but feels the island’s youth, parents, and coaches need to set realistic expectations.

“First, we’ve got to change the culture,” he said. … “If we don’t change it with the youth, by the time they get to high school, I don’t want to say it’s too late, but it’s almost too late to get them on the right path and set them up for success.”

There’s a lot of folks on Guam, from the coaching to the parents, and it’s hard to get across to them that you have to change not just your kids’ mindset and the culture, but you’ve got to change yourself as well. That’s the hardest part. Not that it can’t be done, it definitely can be done, it just takes a lot of support and a lot of drive, he added.

Don't be fooled by shiny things

When Parker left Guam for North Park, he told The Guam Daily Post that he thought the program was a big deal because it was a D3.

That’s not to say that all D3 programs aren’t strong or their school’s academics are not reputable, but realistic goals need to be set and research must be done before committing to a college or university.

Jonah Hahn, who graduated from JFK, plays tight end for the Linfield College Wildcats in McMinville, Oregon. The team, having made the leap from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to the NCAA, has won four national championships. Academically, U.S. News & World Reports places Linfield at No. 117 in National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Father Duenas Memorial School graduates Kai Akimoto and Brian Anderson, opting for the D3 football experience, chose Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Although the Scots have a spotty football record, U.S. News places the liberal arts college No. 25 academically.

De Aundre Cruz, another FD graduate who left the island to try to walk on to San Jose State University’s football team, soon realized that his goal of playing NCAA D1 football right out of high school was too ambitious and transferred to Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista, California.

He should have gone to junior college to begin with, said John Diaz, the recruiting coordinator and safeties coach at Moorpark College.

“I was hoping that kid would have been interested in coming to Moorpark, because a kid like that could really make a difference, and having someone help in that and who understands his skillset and development could help him get on to a four-year level," Diaz said.

We have so many talented athletes, but they’re just not prepared to make that leap to NCAA D1 or D2, Blend said.

Chasing a dream at a two-year school

Chase Spotanski, a two-time Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam football defensive MVP, had the option of playing D3 football but joined the Moorpark College Raiders instead. Even with his mother’s GI Bill benefits signed over to him, he found the likelihood of sitting on the bench and the high cost of a four-year school unappealing.

“D3, I looked at the tuition and everything and I was, ‘oh, man, that’s an arm and a leg,’" he said.

I wasn’t too keen on going to a D3 out of high school. I felt that I would have a better opportunity in junior college, he added.

Diaz, applauds Spotanski for choosing junior college over D3.

“Compared to going to a four-year school, that is super expensive, the kids can go to junior college and develop,” Diaz said.

The high cost of private college

At North Park, a student can expect to pay $43,000 per year. After five years, taking a redshirt year into account, he or she can owe $215,000.

At Linfield, the cost for a five-year education is $295,000.

At Macalaster, a five-year education can cost $343,000.

For these three colleges, costs were estimated without financial aid, but factoring in out-of-state tuition, room and board, fees, books, and other living expenses.

“People would say, ‘We’re going,’ and I was like, ‘Why would you pay that much money to go to college?’” Diaz asked.

Junior college is “definitely cheaper than a Division III school,” he added.

My hope is that some of these kids would give Moorpark College an opportunity, he said.

At Moorpark, after establishing in-state residency, tuition averages $1,500 per year.

Artero and Ludwig join Spotanski in California

Kein Artero, in 2019, who led the Friars to a fifth-straight championship and was named IIAAG offensive MVP for a second straight year, will play for the Raiders when the season resumes in January 2021.

TJ Ludwig, another 2019 FD graduate and football standout, will also fight for a Raiders’ starting position.

There’s a lot of good, quality kids out there, but they just don’t know where to go,” Diaz said.