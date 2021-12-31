Before mixed martial arts rising star Kyle Boom Reyes’ untimely death earlier this year, the beloved Guam athlete was making a name for himself in the world of professional fighting. His explosive style of fighting made the George Washington High School graduate one of the most entertaining and capable unarmed combatants to ever set foot in the octagon.

In August 2021, while training in his home city of Las Vegas, Nevada, the 30-year-old had begun experiencing some discomfort in one of his arms, not enough to sideline or derail his career for very long, but enough of nuisance that he wouldn’t be able to compete at the high level he and fans had grown accustomed.

After a quick trip to the doctor, routine tests confirmed that Reyes needed reconstructive surgery to repair a torn bicep, an operation that would allow him to return to the the cage within a couple of months. But what started out as an everyday, run-of-the mill surgery, resulted in tragedy.

By all initial accounts, the surgery was successful and he was released from a Las Vegas-area hospital. While at home, Reyes retired to his bedroom where he began shaking off the effects of the anesthesia and begin the healing process.

Later the next day, Reyes was found near-lifeless in his bedroom. After he was rushed to a different hospital in Las Vegas, tests revealed he had an infection in both lungs which spread to his other organs and ultimately led to his death.

Although Reyes’ death was mournful and melancholy, his final earthly act was herculean and heroic. As his body lay peacefully in an ICU hospital bed, he received an honor fit for a hero, a heroes walk, a heartfelt tribute from the hospital staff paid to the fallen athlete as he was wheeled away to prepare his organs for donation. Somewhere out there, somewhere in this vast world, is a person powered with the heart of a warrior.

Reyes’ death was tragic, but his gift was one that gives life to others.

In an outpouring of love and support from friends and family from Guam, Vegas, and around the world, more than $29,000 was donated to a GoFundMe page set for Reyes' family – kind gestures to help alleviate some of the financial burden felt when a loved one passes away.

“Boom,” rest in peace.