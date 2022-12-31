Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, died Dec. 29 at the age of 82. The footballing legend was hospitalized in November as he continued to receive treatment for colon cancer. Doctors at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paolo had communicated recently that he was under “elevated care” due to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” "O Rei," or "The King," as he was commonly known the world round, leaves behind a legacy that will be celebrated for generations to come.

While the current “greatest footballer in history” discussion focused on the Messi versus Ronaldo debate, the aura of Pelé always loomed large in the background.

Before there was a Mbappe, before there was a Neymar, before there was a Maradona, there was Pelé. He burst onto the scene with Brazil in the 1958 World Cup at just 17 years old.

He is still the youngest-ever World Cup winner and finals goal scorer, age 17 years and 249 days.

He is still the youngest ever to score a hat trick in a World Cup, needing just 23 minutes to complete the feat against France in the 1958 semifinal.

He is the only man in the history of the planet to have three World Cup titles under his belt, adding to the 1958 trophy by guiding Brazil to victory four years later in 1962, and again 1970.

His ten assists over those three tournaments and his six assists in 1970 alone are still the current records. His 77 goals for Seleção, as the national team are fondly known in Brazil, over 92 appearances was just recently tied by Neymar in the World Cup in Qatar, although Neymar needed 124 games to match the historic milestone.

Calculating legacy

As many of the generational sports debates go, the ability to objectively crown a winner is impossible due to the differences in technology, advancements of the respective sports over time and everything else in between.

Even when looking at one of his biggest records, most goals scored, historians differ slightly as record-keeping wasn’t as advanced in the years Pelé excelled as it is now. Most sports statisticians have the total between 1,281 and 1,283, with FIFA putting his overall total at more than 1,200.

Some argue that the standard of the matches he played in was nowhere near the level the game is played at now, somehow negating the level of his achievement.

But anyone who has played the game knows, scoring that many goals at a professional level is an unbelievable achievement - and one that will surely stand the test of time.

In those days, friendly matches were much more intense, as the opportunities to play against other national teams or even professional club teams were fewer and farther between than they are now, putting more emphasis on the chances that did come.

Beginning in the late 1950s, Santos, the Brazilian club Pelé spent the majority of his career with, started to tour Europe and much of the rest of the world, as the chance for international fans to see Pelé play in person turned into a huge revenue stream.

Travel and accommodations in that era were nowhere near as advanced as they are today. While modern players receive all of the most advanced sleep and recovery protocols and support, Pelé and his teammates were sleeping on trains and surviving on fewer nutritional options than what is expected to be competitive in the modern game.

Nevertheless, the King found ways to bang the goals in against the best club teams in Europe and South America. He has goals against AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli; Real Madrid, Atletico, and Barcelona; Feyernoord, Anderlecht, and Red Star Belgrade. In seven matches against the great Benfica of Portugal, he scored 10 goals, in five matches against AS Roma he scored six, and in seven games against Inter Milan he scored eight.

Armistice on arrival

The fame of Pelé was so great that during a tour with Santos in 1969 something amazing happened.

The Santos players were scheduled to play against the Nigerian national team in Lagos, Nigeria. The only problem was, a civil war was going on between the federal Nigerian government and the state of the Republic of Biafra, the home to the Igbo people.

When Pelé and the Santos team arrived, a 48-hour cease-fire was agreed upon by the warring parties to allow all Nigerians to cheer on their team, known then as the Green Eagles (today they're called the Super Eagles), as they played to a 2-2 draw. There were no issues whatsoever and the people, at least for a couple of days, were allowed to live without the fear of fighting.

Such was the power of Pelé and the sport.

Even before Major League Soccer and David Beckham, the United States had the North American Soccer League and Pelé.

In 1975, Pele signed with the New York Cosmos, bringing huge attention to the new professional league, immediately elevating its credibility in a way only he could. Soon after, more of the game's best players began to sign in the NASL, to include Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia, Eusébio, George Best and Bobby Moore.

In 1977, during what would be his last professional season, Pelé led the New York Cosmos to their second Soccer Bowl title, defeating the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in Portland, Oregon.

In the quarterfinals that year, the Cosmos attracted a then-U.S. record crowd of 77,891 as they routed the Fort Lauderdale Strikers 8-3 at Giants Stadium. On Oct. 1, 1977, Pelé closed out his professional career with a friendly match between the New York City Cosmos and Santos of Brazil. Some of the world’s biggest stars were in attendance, including boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Pelé played a half with each team, scoring a 30-yard free kick for the Cosmos as they won 2-1.

It rained during the second half of that match, prompting a Brazilian newspaper to print the headline the next day: “Even the Sky Was Crying.”

Inspiring locals

As a young footballer who came to age in the era of Encyclopedia Britannica, when I was about 9 years old, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that I shared my birthday with the legend himself.

I was hungry to learn more about him and even did a presentation on him in middle school. Even our local Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Robert Torres, named his son after ‘O Rei’. Pelé Torres, like his father, has been an active member of our local footballing community for as long as I can remember, recently completing the AFC ‘C’ coaching course as he looks to share his knowledge with the next generation of local footballers.

So while the footballing culture hasn’t been huge on island in the past, the impact of the great Pelé is still felt in our tiny island community thousands of miles away from Sao Paolo, Brazil.

All of my exposure to the greats came from reading, old VHS videos and any shows on the old ESPN International that was on Marianas Cablevision. Once the internet came about (yes, kids, there was a time when the internet didn’t exist!), more and more film of the old times became accessible.

Do yourself a favor and search for some of Pelé’s old clips. You will be surprised to see him performing a lot of the skills and techniques that your current favorite players have done, albeit many, many years before them!

Pelé’s death comes two years after the passing of the great Maradona. Before there was a Messi versus Ronaldo debate, there was Pelé versus Maradona.

While we may never officially settle the debate of the greatest ever, it’s safe to say that the world of football would never be where it is today without Maradona and Pelé.

Many a people will mourn the King in the next few days as they pay tribute to his greatness. I’ve been wondering where all this rain has been coming from lately, as we’re supposed to be heading into the dry season - but now everything makes sense.

Even the sky is crying.