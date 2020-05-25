Editor’s note: The Guam Daily Post reached out to the athletic directors and a few coaches from all schools on island for recommendations of senior athletes to profile for our features.

“You can’t be stressed all the time. You need to go somewhere and get all the stress out.

“That’s what rugby was to me.”

After winning this year’s high school rugby championship, Notre Dame High School Royals’ Faith Moylan crashed to the ground in exhaustion. Toward the end of the 24-minute, double-overtime win over the George Washington High School Geckos, every muscle in her body screamed in pain.

Most other players would have asked for a breather, but not Moylan. It was her last-ever interscholastic game, and she is anything but typical.

“You just saw their blood, sweat and tears on the field after that game,” said ND girls head coach Nichole Paulino. “I kept looking at her, and I was just like, ‘do you want to sub? Do you want to sub?’

“She said, ‘no.’

"I’m not going to take a player off if they want to play, especially the seniors. It’s their last game. It’s their last chance to really make their mark.”

After making it back to her feet and being helped to the sideline, Moylan left the pitch as a two-time champion. As she sat on the sideline, her mother shading her from the intense Guam sun with an umbrella, gasping for air, unable to ignore the pain, she had no idea life was going to get even tougher. The following week, the coronavirus pandemic invaded Guam, and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero locked down the island and declared a public health emergency.

After the championship, Moylan had wanted a break, but not like this.

“I was praying, ‘I don’t want to go to school,’ and then, this happened,” said Moylan, explaining she needed time off to recover. … “The first week, I just rested because my body was so fatigued, so drained from that game.

“When the second week came around, I was trying to balance how I was going to do the online courses, how I’m still going to keep my mind going, keep my mind functioning well. …

“On top of that, I’m still trying to plan for college.”

As her mind filled with sorrow from a postponed or canceled graduation, a day the 17-year-old Moylan thought about ever since becoming a teenager, she rolled with the punches and accepted her fate.

“I’ve been dreaming about it since the beginning of high school, trying to imagine different ways I would graduate,” she said. “But, I’ve had so many things happen throughout my high school chapter, that I’m really not surprised I would graduate this way.

“It’s all good.”

In the months leading to the pandemic, Moylan had hoped for something big to happen, something so monumental and special that the final chapter of her high school career would be something she would never forget.

“I wanted something different,” she said. “I wanted something really big to happen. That’s why I was laughing when this whole thing happened.

“I was telling my parents, ‘see what happens when I make my wishes.’”

For the next several weeks, amid social isolation and quarantine, Moylan wrestled with her next move. Still undecided about where to go to college, she weighed the options, took consolation in her family and counselor, asked tough questions, and pulled the trigger.

Moylan, who had the option of playing NCAA Division I rugby for Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, gave serious consideration to adding her name to the growing list of local athletes on The Mount’s roster. But in her heart, she knew it was time to say goodbye to rugby, even if just for a little while.

“It was huge,” Moylan said about choosing the University of Washington. “It was, honestly, probably one of the biggest decisions I have had to make. …

“I put in almost a month to decide - shedding tears. I want to play rugby, but I want to succeed. My parents sat down with me. I asked my counselor for advice, too, and she said, ‘it’s up to you. You have to be the one, and you know what you really want.’"

Faith Moylan, whose parents, Brian and Tricia, graduated from UW, said that attending the family alma mater factored into the decision. But, ultimately, it was her decision.

“During rugby season, my body was so fatigued. It’s - kind of - hard to keep up with all of my scholastics. So, I made the decision to go to UW.”

At UW, Moylan will study biology and begin her journey toward becoming a doctor.

Already looking into outlets for blowing off steam, she said she will look into joining club rugby, pickup games and dance classes. Long before she popped on her iconic blue rugby scrum cap, dancing had been her first love.

“I’ve been dancing competitively since I was seven years old,” she said, adding that, this year, she rekindled her passion by teaching jazz dance to children at Talent Box Studio.

With a standing invitation to play with the island’s international traveling teams, Guam rugby hasn’t seen the last of Moylan. But for now, she is laser-focused on becoming a surgeon.

“My goal is to continue on to med school,” Moylan said. “I always wanted to be in the medical field. That’s a given since I was five or six. …

“I went to medical camp and stayed in the dorms for about two weeks, and I had all of these hands-on experiences. I gravitated toward surgery, specifically gastroenterology. My grandmother (Doris Braley) had a lot of issues with the gastrointestinal tract. And as I learned more, … it just became so much more.”

In 2017, Braley died of colon cancer.

"She did mean so much," she said. "That's why I dedicate everything to her."

When Moylan was a high school freshman, she tried out for rugby. As a dancer, specializing in Jazz dance, she was in great shape, but the new sport was foreign. At first, she was lost.

Recognizing her raw potential, coaches TJ and Jan Ada sat her down and taught her how to become a student of the game.

“I would study,” Moylan said. “I had these little notebooks, with all these notes, on all these plays. It’s like homework. After practice, I would do bookwork. I would write notes about it.”

After that exploratory year, rugby started making sense, and “everything really clicked,” Moylan said.

“Once I had that first hit, I fell in love, and it just became part of my life,” she added. “My junior season, … I had my dream come true,” she said, having scored the game-winning try in the championship game, and having had multiple award medals draped around her neck.

Moylan, during a career that spanned two high schools, Academy of Our Lady of Guam and ND, had many coaches but was most affected by the Adas.

“They believed in me since day one,” she said. “I was actually the only freshman on the varsity team, and I played with juniors and seniors. I was probably one of the only underclassmen that played my freshman and sophomore years.

“They would put me against these girls, and they would be like, ‘you can do it.’ If they tell me something, I’ll do it. They - kind of - pushed me. They - kind of - showed me. They told me, ‘you have this potential, and you need to take it to the next level.’

“They introduced me to the whole notebook thing.”

With the next level off the table, at least for now, Moylan is eager to start college Sept. 30. For the first time in four years, trading her jersey for a lab coat, she won’t be slicing up the competition - she’ll be dissecting other specimens.

“I really admire her for choosing academics because she had dreams of being a doctor,” Paulino said. “That’s why she chose UW. That’s a very mature decision for a 17-year-old to make.”

For Paulino, who is also the school’s athletic director, Moylan’s departure from rugby is bittersweet but the coach knows her player's life has a greater purpose than scoring tries and making bone-crushing tackles.

“Right now, it’s her prime, in rugby," Paulino said. … "She can always play rugby in outside leagues. …

“In my eyes, she has already given Guam rugby so much. Just imagine if she goes off, finishes her school and becomes a doctor, how much more she’ll be bringing back to the island. That will set the bar, too, for other kids.

"Sports is good, but academics is what’s going to make you really successful in life.”

For Moylan, and soon-to-be graduates all over the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a unique and painful experience. With graduation ceremonies and after-parties exchanged for quarantine and social distancing, she prepares for an unceremonious departure. And, without rugby to soften the blow, she will be without her familiar friend.

“I have no idea how I am going to cope with that,” she said. “Being active is a huge part of my life. I feel that it’s a good balance between my academics.

“You can’t be stressed all the time. You need to go somewhere and get all the stress out.

“That’s what rugby was to me.”