When Christian Reyes was a freshman at George Washington High School, he wanted to play rugby but his mother wouldn’t let him. For the 18-year-old, his days were filled with school, football, rest, study, then waiting for next year’s football season to roll back around.

Finally, his junior year, Christian Reyes convinced his mother, Fay Reyes, to allow him to try out for the school’s rugby team.

“My junior year, my mom decided I could play rugby and I was excited to play too,” Christian Reyes said. “I love playing the sport. I see it as it gives the big boys a chance to run the ball,” said the converted football lineman.

Making the most of the one-year opportunity, which would have been two years had the government not canceled sports due to the coronavirus, Christian Reyes learned the game, made a name for himself, and earned a scholarship to play USA Rugby Division I for the American International College Yellow Jackets in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Within the past year, Christian Reyes is the seventh Guamanian recruited by American International. In the fall, he will join fellow Yellow Jackets Keiani Pangelinan, Tyler Daga, Kekoa Tenorio-Toves, Shiela Mae Sarmiento, Joanne Marie Alvarez and Izzic Cabrera.

“To know that there are actually people interested in the players on our island, I find it crazy how they look at our players and want to bring them out there,” said Christian Reyes, who weighed not accepting the scholarship because it meant separating from his family.

“I am happy and excited that I got it, but sad because I am leaving my family,” he said. “I gotta say, it’s going to be tough,” added the Gecko grad, looking ahead at boarding the plane bound for the U.S.

But after a great deal of convincing from his family and not wanting to squander an opportunity, Christian Reyes will be heading to AIC in August.

“Yes, it’s a Division I scholarship and I should be happy, but it’s my family, man. I’m a family dude, so me leaving them is a big push,” he added.

He told the Post that his family convinced him to take the scholarship.

"‘Take advantage of it. Go for it,’” he remembers them telling him.

“Right now, I’m just following their advice. I want to see it through,” he said.

"As a local player, I am still just in such shock, more so, excited that Reyes is leveling up to D1," shared GW Geckos boys rugby head coach Tevin Santos.

“Gosh, I just hope to hear more and more players moving out,” he added.

Santos beamed that scouts will probably start traveling to Guam and more local kids will be attracted to rugby, adding that the sport is providing another avenue for leaving the island, apart from joining the military.

A pleasant surprise

When Christian Reyes stepped onto the rugby pitch for a first time, Santos didn’t anticipate much from the rookie. He saw a big man who could run with the ball, but, after all, he was brand new to the sport.

“As a first-year player, I didn’t expect much,” Santos said. “But what I can say is, he definitely did a lot more than expected. … Wherever we needed to fill him in, he was always up and willing for it. He was always just helping the forward push that ball.”

As the 2020 season wore on, it became evident Christian Reyes had retained what his coaches had taught him, and the Geckos made the playoffs.

“I think one thing I really like about players like Chris, with fresh minds, is, anything you say, as a coach, they will follow,” Santos said. “They absorb everything they can in such a short time. They don’t have enough time to think of other ways to do it. It’s just simple. For me, simple is best.”

“Chris always had heart. For a big boy, he always moved and everything was really fluid with him,” he added.

Christian Reyes said that he learned lessons from each and every one of his coaches and they made him what he is today.

A greater calling

While Christian Reyes will definitely miss his four siblings, parents, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles, he realizes that exchanging fear and doubt for pride and promise - not just for himself, but for his island and loved ones - is worth the heartache.

“I see myself as representing not only my family, but the whole island itself,” he said.

Santos said he hopes Christian Reyes “really enjoys himself,” and receives “a really good education out there.”

“And with sports, with rugby, I hope he has such a blast. This is such a memorable moment he is going to have.”