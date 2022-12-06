Joe “Gågá” Pangelinan, one of Guam’s most treasured athletes, succumbed to cancer on Dec. 1. He was 51.

Pangelinan was known for competing in international strongman events, as well as taking part in the Guam Sports Network I Mas Metgot Competition in 2021. Although he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, which spread to his liver and lungs early this year, he never gave up hope and remained true to his passion, promoting strength competitions and even serving as a judge at the Dead Lifts & Dames 3 event.

During that competition, The Guam Daily Post spoke with Pangelinan, who was visibly moved by watching the island’s strong women test their strength and accomplish more than they ever felt was possible.

“My brother has been my best friend and my hero since I was a kid,” Bryant Pangelinan, Joe's younger brother, told the Post in April. “He’s helped me through all different facets of my life growing up, and has been so much for me and our family.”

In an interview with Joe Pangelinan, who had just undergone a number of surgeries and was still receiving chemotherapy treatment, he spoke about his bout with cancer, but, more emphatically, he shared how his jiujitsu champion brother, Bryant Pangelinan flew all over the world to raise money for his battle with cancer.

“Joe was a wonderful brother, father, and friend who touched the lives of those around him,” wrote Bryant Pangelinan on a GoFundMe fundraiser page for the surviving family.

Joe Pangelinan is survived by his five children, Alec, Jacob, Garrett, Hailey, Teja, two grandchildren, his mother, Sylvia, and brothers, Bryant and Jay Pangelinan.

Those wishing to donate can do so through GoFundMe.