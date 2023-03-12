This summer, 32 teams from all over the world will travel to Cary, North Carolina to participate in The Soccer Tournament (TST) for a chance to win $1 million dollars in a winner-take-all format from June 1-4, and Guam will have a stake in the stiff competition.

Unlike a regulation match, the fields and goals will be smaller and the games will only be an hour long with unlimited substitutions allowed on the fly.

Aside from the obvious differences, there will be a few changes to normal football matches as organizers look for ways to bring constant action and excitement to the fans.

Now, this all sounds extremely exciting, but where did TST come from?

How it started

TST is the brainchild of the same men who started The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in 2014. What began as a text thread in 2010 between creators Vin Martelli and Jonathan Mugar, came to fruition four years later - and they haven’t looked back since.

In 2018, TBT implemented what they call the “Elam Ending,” named after its creator, Nick Elam, who in the summer of 2016 emailed a 63-page PowerPoint deck to the TBT staff explaining his idea for how to eliminate the deliberate fouling that plagues the end of basketball games.

At the first dead ball after the clock hits four minutes in the fourth quarter, the game clock is shut off and 8 points are added to the leading team’s score and is set as the target score.

The first team to reach that total is the winner.

The results have been nothing sort of amazing. Not only have players embraced the concept, but it ultimately led to a more electrifying and intense experience for fans. The Elam Ending will also be incorporated into TST, with an extra goal being added on to the leading team’s score to set the target score, ensuring that each game must end with a goal, something players and fans will absolutely get behind.

The teams involved

TST has only announced a handful of the teams participating so far, but we’ve already got some big names expected to play in the first tournament.

Both the U.S. women’s and men’s national teams will have representation in Cary this June. The women’s legends team will include national team stars Heather O’Reilly and Lori Lindsey while the men’s team, spearheaded by former U.S. internationals DaMarcus Beasley and Jimmy Conrad, will also include former Canadian international and MLS great, Dwayne De Rosario.

U.S. all-time great, Clint Dempsey, has decided to form his own team, utilizing TST as an opportunity to help find and showcase the best undiscovered talent in America, hosting tryouts in multiple U.S. cities.

Mexican professional team Necaxa will also be entering a team, as will the Wolverhampton Wanders of the English Premier League.

A big part of the draw to TBT, and now TST, is the ability for your neighborhood legend to test himself or herself against former professionals, truly putting to test the “I could have done that” statement that we hear so often from the fans watching matches from their couches at home.

Another big aspect of TBT and TST is the social media influence and draw of some of the participants. Hashtag United is a team from England that will be participating, and they have used social media to build up their club’s following for their respective men’s and women’s teams.

The world-famous Gracie family of jiujitsu prominence will also be entering a team, although their players have yet to be announced.

But probably the most famous team announced to date has been the Welsh club Wrexham United, of the popular Hulu show “Welcome to Wrexham.” Wrexham FC is owned by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, and his co-owner Rob McElhenney of the critically acclaimed “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Both actors have stated they will be present during the event, adding a whole other spectacle for fans to be excited about.

Guam's connection

Three teams that will be participating will have immediate ties to Guam.

Guam legend and former MLS professional, A.J. DeLaGarza, has formed his own team, Zala FC. DeLaGarza has, so far, added a number of former MLS professionals to his squad, most with some sort of connection to the DMV area which represents D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Another former Matao member, Dallas Jaye, will also be participating in TST as he has joined Nati SC, a team made up of former FC Cincinnati players. Former NFL great Chad Ocho Cinco has officially requested to play with Nati SC, although whether his request has been accepted is still unknown.

The latest Matao player to be participating in TST is yours truly, as I will be a part of Far East United a team set up by former Philippine Azkal Anton Del Rosario. He has assembled the who’s who of South East Asian players to include Azkal legends Stephan Shcröck and Roland Müller, Indonesian national team players Marc Klok and Greg Godwin, Thailand national team legend Charyl Chappuis, Singapore legends Aleksandar Duric and Baihakki Khaizan, Malaysian national team legend Safee Sali, and Wiljan Pluim, a Dutch national who currently plays professionally in the Indonesian Liga 1.

There are still a few roster spots left on Far East United and you may just see another Matao player join the list in the near future. The team is definitely looking to go out and win the tournament outright, but it also will be a precursor for things to come from Del Rosario and his plans for 7s football in Asia.

Tournament in Manila

Next month, Manila will host a 7v7 nations tournament from April 20-24 with matches being played on April 22 and 23. Teams currently on board to participate will represent the Philippines, Brunei, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Guam. The Guam team will be hosting a tryout in the next few weeks as we look to solidify our squad to send to this inaugural event.

Del Rosario has already mentioned that he will be looking at the players from this tournament in Manila to potentially fill some of the roster spots for Far East United at the TST tournament in June.

Sports tourism

When looking at how this tournament is growing and the attention it is receiving, it’s hard not to notice how big sports tourism can be.

Football, or soccer, is the most popular sport in the world and a huge amount of money is made via tournaments and friendly matches. Every summer, the best teams from Europe travel to either the United States or Asia to play matches, and fans from all over the world flock to these games to catch a glimpse of world stars.

Whether it be Real Madrid and Barcelona from Spain, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United from England, or Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan from Italy, there are enough matches to go around each summer for Guam to get a piece of the football pie.

Could you imagine if the powers that be at GVB pursued some of these types of high-profile teams to host matches on Guam during a two-week-long football festival? What if we looked at rugby or basketball and did the same thing?

Who wouldn’t want to come to Guam to attend one of these amazing sporting festivals in paradise?

Now of course the question becomes: Where do they play?

Maybe the government of Guam could get together with the Guam Football Association and work to build a 5,000 to 10,000-capacity venue which could host these types of events in the near future as a way to diversify our tourism industry. With the way our COVID-19 recovery is going, it may be to the government's and GVB's benefit to explore the sports tourism angle more seriously.

While some may think bringing teams of such a high caliber to Guam is impossible, I can tell you firsthand that it actually is quite achievable - as I’ve held the discussion with one of the aforementioned teams already and the opportunity is there for the taking.

Future outlook

With all that said, keep an eye out for TST and Far East United as our team will officially be announced in the coming days on the TST Instagram page. If any Guam companies are interested in getting involved with TST, the 7v7 nations tournament in the Philippines or any future sports tourism endeavors pick up the phone and give me a call.

Our island is capable of so much and we need to do more to not only bounce back from COVID, but to also lift up our community through sports and fitness.

We need to help our kids to dream their biggest dreams while giving them the tools necessary to reach those important, transformative goals.