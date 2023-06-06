When Joseph Green left Guam and joined the Minot State University men’s track and field team, he was living the dream. But he had an even bigger dream. So he left the school and made his dream a reality.

“Becoming a (Division I) athlete has always been a dream of mine and so I wanted to try my luck at the transfer portal, and thankfully my dream came true,” said Green, who transferred to the University of Arizona, an NCAA Division I powerhouse that competes in the Pac-12 Conference in Tucson, Arizona. “I like to be pushed to my limits and once I got in contact with U of A, I knew that I would see that challenge.”

In summer 2022, when Green stepped foot on the larger-than-life campus, the 21-year-old business major knew he made the right decision. While he enjoyed the training and competition at MSU, an NCAA Division II program located in Minot, North Dakota, he knew he was destined for a bigger program. Not quite content with being an MSU Buckshot, he was wild about becoming a Wildcat.

“Don’t get me wrong, I was still being pushed extremely hard at the (Division II) level and I’ve seen amazing results from that. However, with the amount of resources at our disposal here at the next level, workouts are getting that much better,” said Green, who described the U of A facility as “NFL-level.”

Along with a more competitive division and a world-class training center, Green said that the commitment from his peers, coaches and support personnel creates an atmosphere that is a breeding ground for excellence.

“Everyone from the coaching staff to the athletic trainers and teammates or academic advisers are always friendly and want to see us succeed,” he said. “We are constantly being pushed to our limits, and being in the Pac-12, which is one of the hardest track and field conferences, we have to be at our very best.”

He said that practices have definitely been a step up from previous training workouts.

“I keep telling everyone here that I never threw up from a practice until I got to Arizona,” Green said. “On top of the extreme workouts, the level of commitment to the team and school is a lot higher.”

Giving North Dakota the cold shoulder

Growing up on Guam and competing for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, Green was accustomed to the balmy island weather. And, after two years in North Dakota, he was finished with bitter winters.

“The weather definitely played a huge role in transferring. As much as I love the snow, it was a bit much, at times, and the negative temperatures got a bit annoying,” Green said. “But down here in Arizona is a blessing. The heat allows us to train outdoors year-round and it makes me feel a bit closer to home with more opportunities available.”

A fast man experiences a slow start

With a new place and team to call home for two years, Green was asked to switch gears from the 200-meter and 400-meter races to a quicker format. At Minot State, those disciplines were his bread and butter. At U of A, he was asked to compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints.

Green, very quickly after transferring, was injured.

“This year was not really the best for me as I faced some hamstring issues, but I was able to PR (personal record) in the 100 with a 10.93,” he said. “I definitely will be crushing that this summer! This upcoming season is definitely going to be a great one.”

Setting goals and breaking records

With a busy summer competition schedule, which will have Green competing in the Oceania Cup in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, he has set a couple of goals – stay healthy and break national records.

“The Guam records are always on my mind and they will come. Could be these upcoming summer meets, next college season, or even my athletic career after college,” Green said. “But I promise, I will be hitting those times!”

“Running against some of the fastest sprinters in college and in the country is pushing me to do better, and I know that my goals will soon be reached,” he said.

Giving it all and giving back

When Green graduates from Arizona and hangs up his collegiate track shoes, he plans on using his education and experience to improve the lives of others on Guam. Besides being blessed with God-given speed, he also loves his island.

“My main goal is to open up a state-of-the-art training facility for athletes back home,” he said. “I want to share my experience and knowledge gained from the athletic level I am blessed to be in, and, hopefully, get more young, Guam athletes to this level.”