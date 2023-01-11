The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars finished the third annual Clutch High School Basketball Classic preseason tournament on a high note Wednesday night, defeating the St. Paul Christian School Warriors in the championship game 71-62 at the FD Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

The Friars trailed 37-31 at the half, but committed fewer turnovers in the second half, locked down on defense, and tournament MVP Blaise Ada lit up the scoreboard, finishing with a game-high 29 points and seven assists.

“In the first half, I had a bunch of shots that I could have taken but didn’t,” Ada said. “In the third quarter, I just made a decision to just let it fly, and they went in.”

The Warriors figured out the Friars in the first half and St. Paul big man Rui Ventura scored all 12 of his points in the first two frames, finishing the half with a double-double, 10 boards to go with his dozen points. But in the second half, the fiery Friars kept Ventura off the boards and shut him down on offense.

In the first half, Raven Pascual scored 14 of his team-high 26 points, several of his buckets stemming from turnovers and a fast transition game.

But, as he has done so many times throughout his career, Ada took over in the second half, going hard to the hole and lighting it up from 3-point land.

“We just started communicating more, moving on the ball,” he said. “Everything starts from defense. We let the offense flow, and we just play hard.”

At the start of the third quarter, a strong layup by Noah Tenorio, and a layup and a 15-foot jump shot from Ada, carried the Friars to a six-nil run. With six unanswered points, the Friars tied the game at 47-all and surged to a 3-point lead going into the third quarter.

Aiding the Friars’ offense, all-tournament team’s Tenorio finished with a double-double — 13 points and 14 rebounds. Rounding out the Friars’ offense, Jaden Santos finished with 10 points and Yoshi Sayama dropped in an even half-dozen, both of his baskets coming from beyond the arc.

For the Warriors, all-tournament team’s Xander Sanchez scored 13 points.