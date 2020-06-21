For motocross champion Johnny Aguon, the sport has been a blessing, fueling years of competition, family and friendship that has enriched his life on and off the track.

A quick glance through any of the Monster Energy series winners’ lists over the past couple of years, and Aguon, also known as as Lil John, is a staple, holding reign in the 450cc division the past four years. His list of accolades is long, as he’s steadily carved a name for himself with his most current title as the 2019 Overall Champion and the 2020 Overall reigning champion in the region.

But, if you’ll read a little further down the list, and you’ll see another Aguon – John Boy – tearing it up in the 50cc and 65cc.

The proud dad, who picked up the racing bug at the age of 6 from his dad and uncle, was quick to share just how good his 9-year-old son is.

“At his age and rank level, I wasn't even close as being as fast as he is,” said Aguon, happy to share the lessons he learned as a young competitor with his son. “Every loss he took, I showed him that it’s not always about winning.”

Having learned from his dad and his uncle the nuances of racing, Aguon said it was important he pass those lessons to his son, who seems to have the same love for down and dirty, gritty hard-nosed competition.

“As a father, teaching my son how to race motocross is a blessing,” the father of four said. “Every day I wake up and I’m motivated to see what an awesome moto family I have.”

While his daughters haven’t picked up the racing gig, Aguon said, he hopes they will.

“They like TikTok better,” he said, joking. But, racing is an opportunity to keep the family together and his family embraces getting outside and going to the mountains for a quick run or spending all day at the Yigo raceway for competition.

“Every family has their thing … this is ours,” said his wife, Maria G. Aguon, describing the prep work and all-day energy that goes into being a racing family. “The night before a race, we are working together to get things ready … We like to go outdoors.”

When asked what how they would spend Father's Day, Maria Aguon wasn't sure, but said "We'll see ... something outside."

She commended her husband for being there for the family.

“He’s an awesome father to the kids,” she said. “He’s everything to us.”

Maria laughs as she talks about her husband’s penchant for making mock videos to share for laughs among family and friends.

“He’s too much,” she said, laughing, but that sense of humor is another gel for the family who enjoys being together more than anything.

A family legacy

Motocross is in his blood, Johnny Aguon says, adding his mom, dad and uncle fueled his passion for the sport at a young age. Getting on a bike at the age of 6 at a fiesta in Inarajan was only the beginning of a lifelong passion that spans three generations.

He grew up, racing village races and ripping up the mud and dirt in the same classes that mirror what his son does today. He added heat to his machines as he got older, eventually transitioning to Smokin’ Wheels where he added more awards to a growing resume.

It wasn’t always easy, he said, describing the financial strain and his parents’ divorce at 18 when he made the difficult choice to stay home instead of travel to California.

“I chose to stay,” he said. “You can take the boy from the island but can't take the island from the boy.”

At 26, he started his landscaping company and started a family. As a young entrepreneur with a growing family, there was no time for motocross, he said.

“Kids started popping out … I was just surviving to be a father,” he said. “My company became a success, and I was on a roll … no time for dirt bike racing.”

However, a discussion with a veteran rider and having a son who loved the grind and adrenaline re-ignited the fire to race.

From there, it was a family transition as they made their back to the track and climbed the ranks together.

“The racing generation was passed down from my uncle and my dad,” said Johnny Aguon.

He thanked his mom, Kim Havener, for helping him fulfill his goals, his family in the states for their support and his father and uncle for laying the groundwork for his passion.

“My uncle, Peter I. Aguon … the uncle that stood over every jump and took me step by step to give me the knowledge and the technical (skill) to clear a double, a triple,” he said. “My dad, Johnny I. Aguon, for motivating me in the motocross world.”

He also thanked his sponsor – Yamaha Royal Motors Guam – for making competition feasible and expenses manageable.

He added he’s grateful and blessed that that his hard work has led him down this path, where he can enjoy the fruits of his labor with a strong family foundation behind him.

“I now pass this blessing down to my son, Johnboy Aguon,” he said. “And, I motivate him with full support so one day he can do the same.”

It’s important, he said, that he teach his kids how to be better in everything and learn from his life lessons.

“Now that I'm older I can only underline as a father … that times are hard and life doesn't always have a plan for you, you gotta plan life,” he said.