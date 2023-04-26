Guam’s participation in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024 Qualifiers ended Monday night with a 5-2 loss to a fast and fearless Lebanon squad.

“This is our second match, and we had a really, really tough first match,” said Guam head coach Kimberly Sherman, citing that fatigue was certainly a contributing factor in the loss. “So, we weren't in the ideal conditions entering the match, but the girls didn't give up, they worked hard, they were able to get two goals out of this one. So there was a big improvement.”

On Saturday, Guam lost to the Philippines 3-1. Lebanon, who had not played a game yet, entered the match with fresh legs.

Within the first two minutes, Lebanon’s Cecile Iskander sped through Guam’s unset defense and, with a shot high and hard into the back of the net, beat goalkeeper Sierra Ruehl.

Playing at a one-goal disadvantage didn’t seem to deter Guam, as, four minutes later, the Guam girls tied the game at 1-all. After beating her defender on the right side of the pitch, Aubrey Ibanez drilled a through ball to Hinengi San Nicolas, who blasted a shot past goalkeeper Marcelle Skaiki from the top of the box.

“One of my goals coming into this AFC tournament was to score at least one and I did it and I felt really happy,” San Nicolas said.

For the entire 90 minutes plus stoppage time, Lebanon attacked on offense and collapsed on defense. While Guam, at times, struggled to gain field position and failed to drop in on wide-open shooters.

From about 35 yards out on the left side of the pitch, with tons of daylight between her and Ruehl and no defenders collapsing, Lebanon’s Celine Bitar rifled a high shot between Ruehl’s outstretched arms and the crossbar for the 2-1 lead.

Sherman said Guam was “just a tad slow about applying that pressure.”

“We were a little bit beat up from the last match,” said Sherman, sharing her reason for the lax defensive effort. … “We were still a little bit fatigued because there's only one day of recovery. Ideally, you want at least three days to fully recover.”

With 23 minutes remaining in the half, Lebanon struck again. Much like Lebanon’s second goal, the visiting team's third scoring strike was made possible by quick ball movement and timid defense. With 10 minutes remaining in the first half and from 25 yards out, Lebanon’s Bitar assisted to Elissa Hariri, whose shot sizzled past Ruehl for the 3-1 lead.

After the halftime break, a determined Team Guam entered the pitch with ferocity. Seven minutes into the half, again, Ibanez worked her way past Lebanon’s backs and sent a perfect through ball to Serenity Wusstig, who drilled a shot past Skaiki.

Trailing by one goal, momentum seemed to favor Guam, but the island girls needed to stop goal-hungry Lebanon. In the 56th minute, Guam experienced another defensive setback as Lebanon took advantage of an open net. With a free look, Yasmine Hamdar pounded a shot past Ruehl.

With the lead back up to two goals, Lebanon, three minutes later, tacked on extra insurance.

After Guam was called for a penalty, 35 yards out from the box, Lebanon’s Paula Karam lined up for a direct kick. Even amid Guam’s thick, humid air, Karam’s boot scorched past a leaping Ruehl.

Lebanon, with the win, improved to 1-0 while Guam, with the loss, wrapped up the tournament at 0-2.

"We were looking forward to competitive matches, which is kind of what we got,” Sherman said. “This is something that's helpful for the future development of the players, and you can see improvement in every single one of the players.”

For Guam, a young, brand-new squad, with players as young as 13 and 14 years old, the tournament served as a measuring stick for how they matched up against more experienced teams.

“Now that the girls know the expectations and the requirements of what it takes to play at this level, the standards and the environment, what to do on and off the field, they were able to improve in those areas and we want them to keep working in their home environment so that we can build on this experience that this tournament has provided,” Sherman said.

Having entered the tournament without a single player on her team's roster with international experience, San Nicolas relished the opportunity to play in matches against such skilled teams.

“The intensity is much higher,” said San Nicolas, comparing the level of play against Philippines and Lebanon to what she experiences in high school.

“I just want to thank Lebanon for coming out here and giving a good game and fair play,” added San Nicolas. “And I just want to thank Guam for hosting the tournament and supporting us and thank GFA officials and the supporters.”

Wednesday night, in a battle of two unbeaten teams, the last match of the tournament, Lebanon will take on the Philippines at 7 p.m. at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon. With a lot at stake, the winner of the Lebanon vs. Philippines matchup will advance to the next round, one step closer to a berth into the U17 World Cup.