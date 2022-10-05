Editor's note: In this Q&A article, Guam Men's National Soccer Team captain Jason Cunliffe, who is a staff sports reporter at The Guam Daily Post, caught up with Morgan “Black Ops” McKenna, who scored both goals for the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies men's soccer team Saturday in New Concord, Ohio. McKenna, a former standout soccer player for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, is a junior at MU.

Local footballer Morgan “Black Ops” McKenna, scored a brace Saturday night to lead the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies to a 2-1 win over Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the Heidelburg University Student Princes. McKenna is a junior and is the starting left fullback for his team. This was the first conference game of the season for both teams. Muskingum now has an overall record of 2-6 but is 1-0 in conference play. Heidleberg is 0-9-1, 0-1 in conference matches.

McKenna’s first goal came in the ninth minute from open play before Heidelburg tied the match just three minutes later. Not to be outdone, McKenna scored his second goal in the 20th minute, giving his team the lead, which the Muskies held on to for the remainder of the match. This was the first collegiate multigoal game of McKenna’s career. The Guam Daily Post reached out to McKenna to ask him some questions about this match, along with some other questions about the team and the rest of the season.

Question 1: How has your nonconference schedule prepared you for conference games?

Answer 1: All of our nonconference games were pretty tough and we felt well prepared going into our first conference game. I have been out for most of the season so far due to being away with the (Guam) U20 national team.

Q2: While I’m sure the travel has been difficult on you, do you think the camp with the Matao (Guam Men's National Soccer Team) over the summer and the matches with the U20 national team have helped your individual preparation for this season?

A2: Yeah, most definitely. Playing in Korea with the Matao and playing with the U20s in Laos recently really helped a lot. The level is higher and the speed of play is quicker. At that level, you have to identify what’s going on around you by constantly scanning as the picture is always changing. By scanning, I can pick up more information, allowing me to make quicker and better decisions. This has been huge for me coming into my college matches.

Q3: Specifically with this game, you were able to score your first two goals of the college season, both in the first half. What formation do you guys play and what formation did Heidelberg play? Can you tell us about both goals and give us some insight into how it unfolded for you in the moment?

A3: We play a 1-4-2-3-1 and Heidelberg came out in a 1-4-3-3 with two holding midfielders. After our first goal, they switched to a 1-5-4-1.

For the first goal, we were building up and my midfielder played it into our left-winger. There was space for me to attack with an overlapping run as their team was slow to get across. I was able to create the 2v1 overload, I just needed to make sure I didn’t go too early into an offside position. My teammate played a nice ball for me to run onto and I was in 1v1 with the keeper. I slotted it to his left side on the floor to give us the lead.

Second goal was off of our corner. We’ve been working on our set pieces in training and I took my position in front of their goalkeeper. As my teammate approaches the kick, that’s my cue to spin out to the back post. My teammate played a great ball and, while I had a defender near me, he didn’t jump to challenge the ball, so I was free to win it and headed it down into the back post corner.

Q4: Do you feel like you’re taking more responsibility in your junior year as one of the leaders of your team? Has that been your goal since you’ve been there?

A4: Yeah, I think definitely coming into my junior year I feel like that’s been something I’ve been wanting to do. The past two years, I haven’t been doing as much in terms of taking on a leadership role and I felt like I needed to step up in that regard.

Q5: This offseason you had a change of coaches after your old coach resigned to take a new position elsewhere. Coach John Bluem has had a storied coaching career, mostly from his time at Ohio State University. How has his coaching and his presence affected the team this season?

A5: We are very excited to have him and it felt like it immediately changed the standard and the intensity at our training sessions. We all were aware of his background and it put a sense of responsibility on us, as we wanted to make sure we maximize his time here.

Q6: Next match is against Marietta College, at home, in three days. Getting this win must be great for the team confidence. What are your expectations for that match?

A6: We haven’t kept a shutout so far this season, so that is No. 1 on our list. Marietta is a fairly strong conference opponent and we feel that this match will be a great stress test for our team to see where we will stand moving forward. A win will be a great result and will help us to build some momentum as conference matches continue.

Q7: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A7: Just want to say "thanks" to the Daily Post for reaching out for the interview. I’d also like to say "thanks so much" to my family and friends and to Guam Football Association for all the support along the way. Lastly, to all Guam athletes, no matter what your sport, keep believing in yourselves and chasing your dreams!