FD dominates Knights in 4 sets

The defending-champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars volleyball team remained undefeated in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, dispatching the shorthanded St. John’s School Knights 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 on Tuesday night at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium in Upper Tumon.

With St. John’s Catalyst Cameron Kelley sidelined with an injury, the Knights gave a strong effort but faded away in the fourth and final set.

“Regardless of the score, it was a hard-fought win,” said Steve Pangelinan, FD’s veteran head coach. “St. John’s was playing hard defense and was swinging at every good set.

“I could see they changed their lineup because Cameron Kelley was still out, injured, but they made it work. FD, however, was determined and did not stop firing off spikes and tough serves from all sides of the court.”