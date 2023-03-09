The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars junior varsity team reloaded this year, delivering a series of first-place finishes to add to the Maroon and Gold hardware haul.

They claimed gold in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the 2023 Junior Varsity Invitational and the 2023 National Junior Varsity Championships this past weekend.

JV head coach Gerard Paulino said the year didn’t come without its challenges, which made the victory even sweeter.

It was important, he said, that the JV team find their identity early on, building a culture “based on trust, hard work and brotherhood. The athletes came together, they played well, they played hard, they executed, and they trusted one another.”

Looking back, Paulino said, it was difficult to mesh the different personalities from different schools of thought.

“We went through growing pains as a team as our performance was not our greatest,” Paulino said, reflecting on the team’s preseason performance.

The regular season, a total of six games, was a quick one. A lone late-season loss to the Notre Dame High School Royals proved to be a game-changer.

“They were well-coached, well-prepared and hungry to win. This loss proved to be a blessing in disguise and exactly what our team needed,” he said. “After our loss a fire was ignited within the squad and the young men kicked their work ethic and focus into overdrive. We ended the regular season with the best record and had our sights set on the postseason tourney as well as the All-Island championship.”

With the regular season in their pocket, the Friars entered the 2023 Junior Varsity Invitational hosted by Okkodo High School.

“It was an excellent tournament. We played more games in three days than we did our entire season and the athletes loved it,” Paulino said, adding his athletes stayed undefeated during the seven-game run to add another trophy to their IIAAG finish.

Next up for the Friars was the Clutch Guam National Championships.

From tipoff to buzzer, Paulino said, his athletes executed every time despite a stellar run from the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association champion Southern High School Dolphins.

All in all, Paulino said it’s a good start for the Friar faithful as they close out their season with a trip to the Philippines to compete in the 2023 Pinoy Youth Dreamers Invitational in Lucban.

“I am supremely impressed with all the athletes and their growth over the last few months,” he said. “I am very proud to be their coach. Our coaching staff of Zachary Taimanglo, Richard Reyes, Adam Perez, Ryan Treltas and myself worked just as hard as the boys did to ensure overall team success.”