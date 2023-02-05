After a little bit of a downpour at the Guam Football Association facilities in Harmon Friday afternoon, Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam beach volleyball matches got underway as the Father Duenas Memorial School Gold team took on St. Paul Christian School on one court, while the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Blue team took on their St. Paul counterparts on the adjacent court.

When it was all said and done, the FDMS Friars came out victorious, winning all three of their matchups, while the AOLG Cougars also got the win after winning two of their three matchups against the SPCS Warriors. Each school has three seeded teams. In order to claim victory, they must win two out of the three matchups. The three seeds always play against each other first.

The partnership of Tristan Tabilas and Nicolas Mesa got the Friars off to a great start as they defeated Corey Perez and Elijah Bautista in two sets 21-8 and 21-19. The two seed matchup was also won by FD, although it went to three sets with Zaiden Mendiola and Steffen Surbah defeating Dominic Lingat and Nathan Balbin. That win by the twos locked up the team victory, but the one seed from both teams still had their pride to play for. Both pairs tested each other over the course of the three sets with the FD team of David Blas and Xavier Calvo outlasting the St. Paul duo of Traven Kaae and Nathan Hodges. The third and final set was a barn burner with neither team giving an inch to the other. When it was all said and done, FD was able to eke out a victory, winning 17-15 in a super entertaining match.

Girls matches

On the girls side, the Academy three seed won their matchup as Aryanna Juico and Kaia Chiguina defeated Anita Manglona and Maddy Acda 21-15 and 21-9. The Academy two seeds also managed to get the win as Gabriella Tesoro and Mylie Butters defeated St. Paul’s Leah Peel and Daisy Belysha, 21-9 and 21-18 respectively. Similar to the boys’ matchup, this one was sorted before the ones were able to step foot on the court. Unlike the boys game, however, the St. Paul team was able to avoid the sweep as the team of Cita Rivera and Maria Paule defeated Academy’s Nicole Sablan and Maria Cruz in two sets, 21-17 and 21-15.

Beach volleyball is one of the newer high school sports offered to student-athletes, and it’s easy for spectators to understand why it has been so successful since its initial trial period.

Athletes from all of the teams not only worked hard during the matches but they also showed great sportsmanship and camaraderie throughout the afternoon.

More matches will be taking place next week as well with all teams still eligible to make the playoffs.

Fans of beach volleyball should consider stopping by GFA to watch local student-athletes putting it on the line in exciting back-and-forth action.