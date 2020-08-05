A contingent of golfers from Father Duenas Memorial School finished Day 1 at the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurt, North Carolina.

Slated for Aug. 3-5, this year’s competition features 20 teams and more than 170 players, including a five-man contingent from the maroon-and-gold Friars.

Ivan Sablan placed the best out of the island golfers after the first round, posting a 74, which put him only 5 shots off the top of the leaderboard. Anton Lacson posted an 81, while Eduardo Terlaje (83), Markus Nanpei (84) and Jacob Fegurgur (96) rounded out the squad for Day 1.

“I played pretty consistent today, but there was some minor mistakes that can be fixed,” said Sablan, who finished the day with two birdies and four bogeys on the 18-hole course.

While he posted a decent showing, the FD senior said he had some adjustments to make for a better overall performance in Round 2.

Fellow Friar and senior Lacson said fighting through a bad patch on the back nine was crucial, adding it’s something he plans to address moving into Round 2.

“My play was steady in the beginning. I had a stretch of bad holes but I managed to fight through and post a decent,” said Lacson, who closed out the last five holes with a birdie and two bogeys. “I plan to stay in it for 18 holes tomorrow.”

In team scoring, the Guam team is ranked 15th out of 20 after Round 1, placing ahead of North Dakota (RED), Vermont (CVU) and Georgia (RVA).

The action continues Aug. 4 and 5 in North Carolina.