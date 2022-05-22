When De’Aundre Cruz, 22, left Guam to pursue his dream of playing college football and, ultimately, the NFL, he enrolled in San Jose State University but didn't make the team.

After getting cut from the NCAA Division I program, Cruz said that he could have quit football but chose to keep the dream alive.

After a quick assessment of the situation, Cruz decided to leave San Jose State and start anew at San Mateo College, where he joined their football team. A few games into the season, the pandemic hit and his football career came to a grinding halt.

“I could’ve easily put the cleats up after that again, but I didn’t,” Cruz said. “The one thing that kept me going and staying dedicated was the amazing support of my friends and family, as well as the whole island.”

Cruz shared that his family had sacrificed a lot to support him and he wasn't about to let anything derail his dream.

“My mom also taught me to never quit," he said.

“One quote I always keep in mind is: ‘God gave his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,’” shared Cruz. “It reminds me of all the challenges I’ve faced in my life and to never back down from an obstacle.”

With his first two seasons on playing college football resounding flops, Cruz had two strikes against him. One more, and it might have been game over.

With little more to show from his journey than two years of disappointment and heartache, Cruz could have quit the sport for good.

But he refused.

With his remaining eligibility quickly disintegrating, Cruz had one more year to convince D1 scouts that he was worthy of recruitment.

With one final year to learn how to play linebacker, bulk up, learn the intricacies of the game and assemble much-needed game film, falling short in any of these goals would have most likely derailed his career.

Is this strike three?

At the start of his sophomore season, as if the universe was trying to tell the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder to follow another path, an injury sidelined Cruz for the first half of the season.

As his teammates made big plays and their reels swelled with head-turning plays, the kind that earn D1 scholarships, Cruz's window of opportunity wasn’t closing gently, it was slamming shut.

“After missing half the season due to injury, I knew I would be a step behind in the recruiting process since I haven’t had film to put out,” he said. “I knew once I returned to playing, I would have to work extra hard to get noticed.”

Before the final game of the season, Cruz had exactly zero offers from any D1 schools.

Cruz, seemingly with one final game in his college career, was at a crossroads. With the clock ticking on his career and facing a proverbial fourth-and-way, way, way long situation, the former Father Duenas Memorial School Friar was praying for a miracle. Like any collegiate-hopeful, he needed a Hail Mary! More than anything else, he wanted his phone to ring - and the person on the other end offering a bonafide chance of prolonging his career.

After what Cruz thought was his final college game, his phone rang.

“After two JUCO seasons not pulling any offers, I finally got a call from Stony Brook the day after my last game, offering me a full-ride scholarship,” beamed Cruz.

“I always told my mom i was going to get a scholarship and she won’t have to pay for my school, and I was given the chance to fulfill that promise,” he added.

Cruz, his career on back on track and charging forth at full speed, is excited to join the State University of New York at Stony Brook and take his game to the next level. He is also eager to make a name for himself and help turn the Seawolves into a national powerhouse.

“One of my main goals for this upcoming season is to earn the starting linebacker position,” Cruz said. “From there, I want to be able to turn our program around, win games, make the playoffs and be one of the top defenses in our conference. I also set some goals for myself in being an All-Conference/All- American linebacker. And to achieve that goal, I plan on giving my 100% effort, 100% of the time, every single day.”

Help along the way

When Cruz played in high school, he was, hands down, without argument, the best running back in the league and one of the most prolific players ever to graduate from Father Duenas. One of only a few players from FD to rush for more than a 1,000 yards in a single season, and one of the school’s all-time, leading scorers, in the late 2010s, he helped the Friars win multiple championships.

On Guam, throughout Cruz’s playing career, he said that the people who helped him the most were coaches from the Southern Cowboys and the Friars. He is thankful for the discipline and for making him a three-time high school champion.

“A six-year undefeated program doesn’t come through luck, it comes through the hard work and discipline that the program has instilled in their players,” said Cruz, speaking to FD’s six straight championship titles. “It’s also a great feeling to be a part of the group that started the streak.”

Many coaches have had positive influences on Cruz’s playing career, but none more so than Chad Ikei. For many years, Ikei has come to Guam and conducted combines and training sessions for local up-and-coming student-athletes.

“Coach Chad Ikei and I met at a little camp at Guam High after my freshman season,” Cruz recalled. “He talked to me about how he sees the amount of potential I have into becoming a D1 and even an NFL player.”

“He basically mentored me in understanding the game a different way, understanding the details of what college football/NFL is like, and ultimately working hard and being resilient.”

Cruz also credits the late Tony Thompson, the former Father Duenas principal and athletic director who passed away in April 2018, for shaping him as a person and a player. Thompson taught Cruz to remain grounded and follow his dreams.

“Me and Thomps developed a very close relationship during my time at FD, and he always kept me in check and made sure I was on the right path into reaching my goal of playing D1,” Cruz said. “He taught me the importance of staying humble and never getting to my head with all the recognition I was receiving in Guam."

Enduring the hardships of getting cut from a football program, a pandemic, and injury, Cruz turned seemingly impossible-to-overcome odds into real opportunities. By transcending the present and focusing on his future, he never lost sight or gave up hope. Cruz attributes his never-say-die attitude to his family, especially his mom.

“I have faced many obstacles in life that could have easily made me quit or stop playing football,” Cruz said.

“To my mom, the strongest person out there, I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” he said. “Words can’t describe the amount of sacrifice you’ve personally made to give me this life I have today, and you are the main reason I keep going every single day."

“I made her a promise that I’ll give her the life she deserves for the hard work she has done in raising me, and I never want to break that promise," Cruz said.

“'I love you more than you’ll ever know, mom!’"