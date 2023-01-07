The Father Duenas Friars grabbed a 66-57 victory over the Notre Dame Royals in their opening game in the 2022 Clutch Boys Basketball High School Classic Thursday evening at The Jungle in Mangilao.

Fresh off their tournament with the Pinoy Youth Dreams in Mangilao, the Friars were fast and ready to run. Pushing on every possession, the Friars built a quick lead at 24-16 to fire the opening salvo at their southern rivals.

Speedy Aaron Arceo dropped 6 right quick in the opening quarter, with teammate Blaise Ada knocking back 7 of his own to power the Friar offense.

The Royals found success at the free throw line with Shawn Lamparo hitting 5 of 5 from the charity stripe and knocking back a jumper to keep the score from running away.

In the second quarter, the Royals' Aiden Mantanona was the offensive force, putting up 7 points to get his team within single digits at 39-33 to close up the half.

However, the Friars opened up the second half with some stingy defense, allowing the Royals only 6 points, while putting up 14 of their own to take the double-digit lead back.

However, the Royals weren't done, as Rico Taitague led an offensive burst in the fourth quarter that got ND back within single digits. But with time running out, the Royals ran out of space and the Friar bench got their time on the court and the win for the maroon and gold faithful.

Ada led the way for the Friars in their opening, dropping 14 points. Jaden Santos, Noah Hernandez and Arceo added 10 apiece in the victory. Hernandez and Noah Cruz were beasts on the boards, ripping down 17 for the win.

Lamparo led his Royals with 14, while Taitague added 11 in the loss.

After the game, Ada, a senior with the Friars, said the goal for the game was to focus on communication and defensive rotations, both of which he said are key to a successful season.

Pushing the pace was crucial to the offense, Ada said, adding the team wanted to run the length of the floor on every possession.

Looking ahead to his senior season, Ada said, these tournaments are great for fixing mistakes and honing chemistry on both ends of the floor before the season starts.

Definitely, he said, the Friars need to work on transition defense if they want to be successful.

“We liked how fast the pace of the game was,” he said of the game against the Royals. “But, we need to work on getting back on defense and locking up the other team.”

In the late game, the George Washington Geckos ran over the St. John's Knights 76-13. The lopsided affair allowed GW to play its bench and give the reserve players minutes they normally wouldn’t get. Nearly every Gecko scored, but the team's leaders – Kaden Apiag and DJ Osbourne – did much of the damage in limited minutes, dropping 30 of the team’s 76 points.