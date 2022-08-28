Open touch rugby practice will be held at Father Duenas Memorial School twice a week.

Friars' students and alumni are hosting the practices, which are open to all high school rugby players.

Father Duenas rugby coach Joshua Lujan said the purpose of the training sessions is to allow players from all over the island to get touches and train with their peers before the upcoming season.

Practices will be held at FD from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"We really wanted to give players from all schools the opportunity to hone their skills in preparation of the upcoming rugby season," said Lujan, the primary coach at the clinic. "We want the level of Guam rugby to grow."

Lujan is a 2016 graduate of Father Duenas and coached the Friars to a rugby championship last year.

Lujan has also played rugby at the collegiate level for Saint Mary's College of California.