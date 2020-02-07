Week 3 Results Boys varsity Father Duenas def. George Washington, 35-5 Simon Sanchez def. Guam High, 31-0 Southern def. Tiyan, 33-0 Standings Father Duenas, 3-0-0 Okkodo, 2-0-0 Simon Sanchez, 2-1-0 George Washington, 1-2-0 Southern, 1-1-0 Tiyan, 0-2-0 Guam High, 0-3-0

As high school rugby picks up steam, Wednesday’s midweek competition was defined by three crushing wins.

Opening up Guam Rugby Football Union/Interscholastic Sports Association matches, at Guam High School, the Southern High School Dolphins dominated the short-handed Tiyan High School Titans, 33-0.

With only 19 players, the minimum required to field a team, the Titans barely made it out onto the pitch. And, with multiple injuries against the Dolphins, Titans head coach Conrad Kerber was left to contemplate the remainder of the season.

For the Dolphins’ first win, Isaiah Topasna’s two tries were more than enough. Rounding out Southern's scoring, each adding a try, Jarrell Navarro and Noel Sablan helped topple the Titans. Making all four conversions, Sablan’s boot widened the gap.

In the evening’s second game, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks blanked the Guam High Panthers, 31-0. With the win, the Sharks improved to 2-1-0. The Panthers, still looking for their first win, fell to 0-3-0.

Juan Sarmiento, with a pair of tries, led the Sharks. Josh Sablan and Austin Aguon, with one try apiece, rounded out the Sharks attack.

In the nightcap, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars defeated the defending champion George Washington High School Geckos, 35-5.

After surrendering their first points of the season to GW’s Mykai Blas, FD trailed 5-0. As if making a statement, Father Duenas scored 35 unanswered points.

The Friars, in their first three games, outscored their opponents 142-5.

“Last year, we fell short," said FD’s Aiden Bordallo. "So, in this game, we had to make a statement."

In the opening minutes, in a game played at a furious pace, Blas picked off a pass from 25 meters out from the Friars goal. With nothing but the night sky and artificial turf ahead, Blas’ try sent a real message.

“In a game like rugby, those things are bound to happen,” Bordallo said. “The only thing you can do - from that point on - is fix the mistakes and go from there.”

Moments later, the Friars struck back.

After winning a scrum on the Geckos 20-meter line, the 6-foot, 250-pound Bordallo smashed his way into the left side of the try zone.

Miguel Hernandez, on a still night, perfect for kicking, lined up and drilled the conversion.

“It was a group effort,” Bordallo said. “I carried the ball in, but my teammates were behind me and pushed me in.

“Both sides of the ball were great. “It was a true battle of guts, and great for both teams.”

After a series of GW plays inside the FD territory, the Friars gained control and launched a kick 15 meters out from the try zone. FD’s Kein Artero, beating GW, tucked the ball away and zipped into the goal.

Hernandez, a perfect 5-for-5, made the conversion.

“I have faith in Miguel Hernandez,” Bordallo said. “He’s a great kicker because he always puts the time in to practice, and to make his game better.”

Upcoming matches

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at GW, girls varsity kicks off the competition. In the opener, the defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals will take on the Okkodo High School Bulldogs.

At 2 p.m., ushering in boys competition, the Bulldogs take on Southern.

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Geckos will play the Sharks at 5 p.m.