The inaugural season of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam High School Beach Volleyball League came to an end with a thrilling three-set finale in the championship Tuesday afternoon at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Dededo.
Father Duenas' Kaleb Tennessen and Raymond Castro dropped the opening set before charging back for a 16-21, 21-17, 15-10 victory over Tiyan High School’s VJ Rosario and Calib Naputi to capture the championship and bragging rights in the postseason pair’s tournament.
“We had to minimize our errors and start playing our game,“ Castro explained. “We just kept working and communicating.”
The 15-team field featured three teams from each of the five participating schools and culminated on Tuesday with the consolation and championship matches. The Titans captured the regular season team title and was well represented with three of the final four teams hailing from Tiyan High.
But it would be Tennessen and Castro battling back on a blustering afternoon at the GFA sand courts that claimed the inaugural season championship. Tied at 16-all in the opening set, Rosario and Naputi seized momentum, rattling off five straight points to take the set, 21-16.
Undeterred, the Friars jumped out to an early lead in the second set with three straight points by Castro opening up a 19-14 lead. A vicious kill by Castro gave FD the set win, 21-17, and tied the match at one set apiece.
Tiyan took the early lead in the third set with back to back FD unforced errors and a roll shot by Naputi opening up an 8-5 gap for the Titans.
But Castro put the Friars on his shoulders, pounding home back-to-back winners at the net. A Tiyan error completed the comeback, tying the set, 8-8.
Castro placed a long serve just inside the back line to give the Friars pair a 9-8 advantage. FD and Tiyan traded net errors to keep it a one point deficit, 10-9, before FD rallied for three consecutive points to take a commanding 13-9 lead.
Naputi scored on a kill before Tennessen and Castro finished the match with winners. Castro rifled a bullet into the back left corner to give FD the match, 15-10.
Tennessen said it meant a lot to be “a part of the start of something” with the first boys’ beach volleyball season.
“In the beginning, we had to learn how to hit … we made a big improvement from the start of the season until now,” expressed Castro.
The Tiyan pair of Gary Ericsson and Trever Martinez knocked off their fellow Tiyan teammates, Aidan Santos and Zachary Taisacan, in the consolation match for third place.
Tiyan High was dominant much of the regular season, finishing just ahead of FD to take the boys team title. Tiyan coach Rodney Pama credited his squad, many new to the outdoor game, with putting the work in at practice.
“The boys really worked hard to get better,” Pama said. “They were excited when they heard beach was happening second quarter … (I) think it will only get bigger.”