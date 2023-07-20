Besides catching waves, interning at an engineering firm and spending quality time with family and friends before beginning his freshman year at Georgia Institute of Technology, Father Duenas Memorial School valedictorian Bas Schils had one piece of unfinished business - win the 2023 Shieh Su Ying Male Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Early Tuesday morning, via a WhatsApp message from Dr. Thomas Shieh, the 17-year-old high school paddling champion, surfer, triathlete and Talo’fo’fo’ resident learned that he had won the prestigious award.

“Being selected as the 2023 Shieh Su Ying Male Scholar Athlete of the Year is a humbling and very rewarding experience,” Schils said. “It is amazing that Dr. Shieh has maintained this tradition to support and celebrate scholar-athletes in Guam since 2000, five years before I was born.”

Before winning the Shieh award, Schils was familiar with the students he was up against. He knew that winning the award would not be an easy feat.

“The other seven finalists are all great athletes who also excel in the classroom,” Schils said. “I was looking forward to hearing who eventually won, either to congratulate my fellow finalists or to announce the good news to my parents.”

Schils said he had modest expectations of winning the award and knew whoever won would represent it well.

The other two male finalists were Father Duenas’ Christian Lobaton and St. John’s School’s Jason Palomares.

Shieh told The Guam Daily Post that all three students were superb choices for the male Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year and the difference came down to reviewing official transcripts.

“So, so close,” Shieh said. “At the end, Bas rose to the top.”

In a few weeks, Schils will leave Guam for Atlanta and begin his college career. Along with fond memories and a storied high school experience, Schils will bring with him a brand new iPad, a MacBook Air and a $2,000 cash award, the prizes received from the Shieh scholarship.

“To receive a cash prize to support college expenses along with a new MacBook Air and iPad is just amazing. It helps to ease the upfront costs of higher education,” Schils said. “The laptop and iPad will benefit my schoolwork but will also be very useful to stay in touch with friends and family in Guam and around the world.”

Schils said that he has been using an old laptop for five years and the upgraded hardware is a welcome prize.

“I’ve been using the same beefy laptop since eighth grade, so it’s great to finally get an upgrade that is compact, lightweight, and has ample processing power,” he said.

“The laptop will be a constant reminder (of) the Shieh award when I’m rushing to class or trying to run the latest version of AutoCAD,” Schils added, referring to the engineering field's industry standard software.

Schils also said that the iPad will help him create artwork and the cash will go a long way in purchasing school supplies and offsetting tuition.

“The $2,000 will fully cover my required course materials and cover a slice of my tuition, which I couldn’t appreciate more,” he said.