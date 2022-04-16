FD volleyball coach Steve Pangelinan creates petition to end separation

When the Guam Education Board voted to split from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam in 2019 and form its own league, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, several senators and many community stakeholders implored the public and private schools to mend their differences and remain together.

After negotiations between the IIAAG and the Guam Department of Education failed, the 20-year relationship dissolved and the Interscholastic Sports Association was formed, the GDOE sports management arm that manages its sports league.

Although the GDOE and IIAAG often butted heads, under private school management, high school sports flourished, leading to more than 60 student-athletes taking their games to the next level, participating in junior college, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division I and NCAA Division I levels.

Like no other time in Guam’s history, high school sports flourished and the level of competition was stronger than ever before.

For island sports, the 2000s were a heyday.

While many private and public teams still participate against each other in preseason, postseason and interleague competition, many do not, leading to not only the weakening of sports brought on by a separatist mentality, it has arguably led to the continued erosion of what has been coined the Håfa Adai spirit - made possible by the previously unshakable tenets of inafa’maolek, promoting culture and kindness through togetherness and inclusion, not division and exclusion.

Steve Pangelinan, a respected island volleyball coach who has led the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars to multiple championships, has witnessed firsthand the rift created in Guam’s rich, sports fabric and has started a petition to end the separation for indoor girls and boys volleyball.

“I believe that a great majority of boys and girls high school volleyball players, parents and coaches want the two competing leagues - ISA and IIAAG - to set aside any politics or barriers and combine the leagues,” Pangelinan wrote in a petition he created and posted on Change.org. “There are great high school teams and players on Guam who will never compete against each other because the public and private school leagues choose to remain separate. But there is no doubt that the players want to compete against each other, and the volleyball community wants to see these games.”

While it is unknown how and if the petition will be used to reunify sports, it has garnered 900 signatures and several comments from stakeholders.

Franshay Shippey, the coach of the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks girls soccer team, agrees with Pangelinan that sports should not exist in two separate leagues.

Soccer, like volleyball, beach volleyball, tennis, golf and cross-country, does not experience interleague competition.

“There shouldn’t be division for private and public school players,” Shippey said. “I’ve met some of my closest friends by playing against them on different teams and from different schools. Sports connects us as a community.”

Christine Cruz, also in support of reunification, commented that she believes “that an inclusive league for our youth athletes will only elevate the caliber of sports for our island.”

“Let the kids play,” wrote Joanna Chun. “This is how we build and connect our communities. This is unnecessary division and the ones who suffer are the athletes.”

Henry Borja wants the leagues combined because: “It’s the right thing to do.”