The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Beach Volleyball Pairs Championship continued last Thursday, with the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars duo Ethan Alvarez and Joseph Mafnas winning big against another team from FD, Reo Okawa and Leiland Gumabon.

In a quick two-setter, Alvarez and Mafnas defeated Okawa and Gumabon 21-16, 21-16.

Moments after capturing the first set, a spike from Mafnas carried the momentum forward.

Throughout the entire match, Alvarez and Mafnas, agile and gutsy, delivered a near-flawless performance.

With a set already under their opponents’ belt, Okawa and Gumabon got aggressive, hitting three-part plays, trying to play to the gaps. Bumping to Gumabon, Okawa prepared for a spike but Mafnas was too quick, blocking the ball for a point.

Despite a week and a half hiatus, Alvarez and Mafnas elevated their games to unfathomable heights.

“I felt really good, but I still feel like there are some kinks that I need to work on,” Alvarez said. “It was a long break and I think me and my partner were trying to get back into a rhythm.”

Alvarez and Mafnas, who also play on the Friars’ indoor squad and on national teams, continue to improve.

“Just getting the reps in, telling each other what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are definitely helps with communication,” Alvarez said.

Friar vs. Friar made for a unique experience, adding a competitive element that’s usually lacking from an intra-squad practice.

“It was kind of fun. We usually play against each other in practice, but we aren’t competitive,” Alvarez said. “Playing in a competitive state is a lot more fun because we are hitting the ball harder against these guys.”

With the Friars' top two teams battling it out, FD coach Manny Guarin was proud, expecting nothing less than his players' best.

“Sometimes, when you are playing your own team, you drop your level,” he said. “I said to them, ‘No, you have to compete like everyone else is competing against us,’ because this is the playoffs. It’s a different game than the regular season,” Guarin said.

St. John's triumphs over St. Paul

In a pairs matchup featuring St. John’s School's Zieke Sablan and Aidan Johnson and St. Paul Christian School’s Dominic Lingat and Nathan Balbin, the Knights ousted the Warriors 21-13, 21-15.

On a cool, windy night, both teams assessed each other’s strategies, but, in a straight-sets match, the Knights outmatched the Warriors.

Early in the first set, the Warriors, eager to gain a lead, found open spots in the Knights’ defense but were unable to mount an effective campaign against the Knights.

In the second set, St. Paul gained traction and led 13-10, but quickly fell behind.

Johnson reflected on their performance.

He said that he and his partner finally got into a groove.

“We connected this game. The chemistry was clicking. The sets were there. The hits were there. Everything was perfect!” he beamed.

Lingat, noting that St. Paul gave it their all, recognized it was a tough loss.

“We had a lot of expectations,” he said. “We studied them a lot and took our time, but we just couldn’t show it on the court today. It was pretty disappointing.”

Although this was Balbin and Lingat’s first year in beach volleyball, their coach commended their effort.

“Overall, this is their first time playing at St. Paul. We are just happy to get more guys from different schools to come out and play,” said Warriors coach Dave Rillera.

Lingat shared that he learned a lot this season and has a greater understanding of the different mechanics between beach and indoor volleyball.

“Beach volleyball is on a completely different spectrum than indoor volleyball,” Lingat said. “We definitely learn a lot and improve every game. It’s a loss, but we take it and learn from it.”