In a battle between the last two undefeated Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys No. 1 Singles players, Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Dakota Gibson defeated Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Anthony Gregoire 8-5.

The match was played at the Ninete Tennis Center on Thursday.

With a huge first serve, hard-to-handle, high-kicking second serves, Gibson’s play was unmatched by the 15-year-old sophomore Eagle.

As Gregoire struggled with figuring out Gibson’s power, the Friar picked on the Eagle’s backhand.

“His backhand’s strong too, but I think his forehand’s stronger,” Gibson said. “He’s got some good shots with his forehand.”

While the match consisted of many long rallies, Gibson’s groundstrokes landed much deeper in the court, limiting Gregoire’s reaction time, leading to several forced and unforced errors. As Gibson pounded groundstrokes from side to side, Gregoire appeared flustered, altering trajectories instead of playing the balls’ best, natural paths.

“He was really struggling. He made some good shots, too,” said Gibson, adding that he played “pretty decent.”

“He's a really good baseline hitter,” Gregoire said. “He can just run the point from the baseline. And I think he beat me in that category. I should have come to the net more, played more aggressive. I should have brought him to the net more, instead of just just sitting on the baseline.”

After the match, Gibson told The Guam Daily Post that he struggled with concentration, winning one game, then letting his opponent win the next.

“I lost a lot of concentration,” Gibson said.

In team competition, Father Duenas defeated Harvest 32-13.

At the No. 2 Singles position, FD’s Jonny Jackson defeated David Chae 8-1. In the No. 1 Doubles match, the Friars’ Andy Cajigan and Arjan Sachdej defeated Kenny Farrell and Keisi Clark 8-4. In the day’s final match, at No. 2 Doubles, Father Duenas’ Ted Cho and Nathan Sa defeated Harvest’s Rhys Mantanona and Devin Paulin 8-3.