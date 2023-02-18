In the nearly two years Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Dakota Gibson has played tennis in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, he has dropped only one set, and that didn't change in Thursday’s match against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles.

Under cool, cloudy conditions at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña, the Friars’ No. 1 singles player defeated Harvest’s Aidan Schembari 8-3. Schembari, normally the Eagles’ No. 2 seed, was tasked to take on Gibson, while Harvest’s usual No. 1, Anthony Gregoire, was locked in a battle with the Friars’ Jonny Jackson at the No. 2 singles position.

In the No. 1 Singles match, which started with five breaks of serves, Schembari pushed most games to deuce, but didn't come up with the big shots on sudden death points.

Leading 5-2 and serving, a relaxed Gibson pounded his groundstrokes up the middle. While he never found his rhythm on his serve, consistent and powerful forehands carried him past Schembari.

“I heard him, he’s talking to himself a lot more, saying he was tight and stuff, so it kind of gave me a better feeling to go for my shots,” Gibson said.

With Schembari serving and trailing 7-3, the junior found himself on the dangerous end of Gibson’s monster forehand. As Schembari approached the net on a weak approach shot, Gibson blasted a triple-digit-mph forehand that pasted the inside edge of the baseline. At love-15, Gibson hit an approach shot and followed it into the net. With the the Friar's solid, 6-foot frame plugging up the middle, he drew an unforced error.

“We were just making so many mistakes,” Gibson said. “We probably were both very nervous," added Gibson, who usually wins most of his service games with relative ease.

After the 11-game nervous slugfest, the two players embraced at the net. The score showed a lopsided match, but Gibson knows it was much closer than that.

“He's a great player. …. I know what he’s capable of,” Gibson said. “If he can reach that limit, man, he can definitely kick a--!”

With the two singles matches favoring the Friars, Harvest and FD split the No. 1 and No. 1 doubles matches.

In the No. 1 doubles match, Father Duenas’ Andy Cajigan and Dylan Mayfield defeated Harvest’s Kenny Farrell and Jacob Ji 8-2.

At the No. 2 doubles spot, the Eagles’ Logan Schembari and Devin Paulin shut out the Friars’ William Han and Francis Pastones 8-0.

With three matches favoring the Friars, FD won the team competition 24-16.