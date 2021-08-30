For 2021 graduate Izzic Cabrera, the sound of opportunity knocking on the door into his dreams was too loud for him to ignore. With the backing of his family and the brotherhood of Father Duenas rugby, the 18-year-old committed to American International College – the latest island athlete to join the Yellow Jackets Division I rugby program.

“The fact that I will be playing Division I rugby in the fall is surreal and a dream come true,” Cabrera said.

Admitting to a little bit of nerves, he said he just wants to make his family proud of him and make a name for himself with the program and the league.

“My expectations for my freshmen season is to earn playing time and learning the game even more,” he said, adding he chose AIC because of the opportunity to play collegiate rugby,

“When I first reached out to the coaching staff, they were very cool and were open to seeing what I had to offer instead of turning me down,” he said. “And, I would be able to earn the type of degree I wanted while playing sports.”

A future business marketing major, Cabrera knows he can bring something to the program after years of playing under the guidance of the maroon and gold Friars.

“The coaching staff that I have had at FD was what helped me most with my rugby career and to get me to this level,” he said. “They not only taught me the game but taught me the specifics with my position and with that, came many life lessons that will stick with me forever.”

Playing with “my brothers from my island” in Springfield, Massachusetts, is another huge bonus, he said, adding “(It) is the best thing I could ask for. It opens the doors for many opportunities for our island.”

Eager to step on the field, he knows the ride is thanks to his commitment and perseverance and the dedication of his No. 1 supporter – his mom.

“I would just like to thank my mom for making this possible because without her none of this would be possible,” he said.

According to the Yellow Jackets website, rugby is one of two sports in which AIC, a school of 1,700 undergraduates located in Springfield, Massachusetts, participates in Division I. While COVID-19 has kept the side off the field, the young program has a history of winning. The Yellow Jackets went undefeated in 2016, securing their third consecutive East Coast Rugby Conference championship.