When Miguel Hernandez was deciding on a college, he knew he wanted a school that had a high-level rugby program and a noteworthy academic curriculum but above that, he wanted a school that aligned with his faith.

“At the top of my criteria list was faith. I really wanted to go to a school that would help me stay strong within my faith,” the 19-year-old said.

Marian University is a small, private Catholic institution in Indianapolis, Indiana. Hernandez said he is looking forward to attending a school with a smaller population which he said would help him thrive academically and also help him grow in his faith. Additionally, he is looking forward to being part of a brotherhood on the rugby team that he was used to at Father Dueñas Memorial School.

A 2020 high school graduate, his post-high school plans, like many in his cohort, were initially derailed by the pandemic. But Hernandez said things ended up working out in his favor. Last year, he and his family decided instead he’d stay on Guam and attend the University of Guam.

At UOG, Hernandez continued to get the best grades possible. He put together a highlight reel showcasing his rugby accomplishments and athleticism. And even while he was attending UOG, Hernandez continued to research colleges.

From his list of about 20 potential schools, Marian University rose to the top, having met all of Hernandez’s criteria. Now, the FD alumnus will soon be part of the Marian University Knights Rugby Team, having been awarded a scholarship.

Hernandez expects he’ll be playing scrum-half for the Knights. He’s eager to see how his skills and rugby playing abilities compare to fellow rugby players who grew up playing in the states.

Hernandez has played rugby since his freshman year in high school. Once he began, he dove head first into the sport.

“My coach’s philosophy (is), ‘You have to work hard when no one is looking.’ A lot of that hard work came from when no one was looking,” Hernandez said. He spent hours between practices, and hours during the summer break, practicing and kicking goals at the field.

In his junior and senior years at FD, Hernandez started to seriously contemplate playing collegiate sports.

“My coach and others saw the potential in my game. The opportunity is definitely there, especially for rugby,” Hernandez said. “You see all these Guam kids going off island to play collegiate sports. I saw the opportunity and hopped on it myself.”

As he gears up to start his first year as a Knight, Hernandez expects rugby will always be a part of his life.

“Eventually, one day, I want to be able to come back home after college and working in the states ... and help grow rugby even more on Guam,” he said, adding that the sport provides a lot of opportunity for youth on the island.