Men’s college soccer is the next step for Father Duenas Memorial School senior and Guam youth national team athlete Riley Rama, as he looks to advance to higher levels of the sport.

After research and careful deliberation, 17-year-old Rama selected Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon, for its academics and also for its men’s soccer program as he eyes playing time for the Wildcats in upcoming seasons.

“Competing against some of the best players from different countries as part of Guam’s national program has been an eye-opening experience that encourages me to work hard and not be complacent when things go well,” Rama said. “Playing against opposition like that has inspired me to want it even more and take it to the next level.”

“I watched game highlights from Linfield University’s defensive and attacking sides. I was also able to watch full-game footage and see that the competition is high. I know that I must work really hard before I leave so I can match the intensity at the collegiate level,” added Rama, a Hågat resident. He's eager to join the NCAA Division III program, which has not had a winning season since 2007.

Rama has been a mainstay in Guam’s national program, joining the United Airlines GFA National Academy in its inaugural program in 2012 in the U8 division. From there, Rama transitioned to youth national teams and most recently competed for Guam at the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in Vientiane, Laos.

At the club level, Rama played for Sidekick SC in the youth league and moved to the ASC Trust Islanders and Guam Shipyard Wolverines for the Aloha Maid Minetgot Cup Elite Youth League at the U13 level. At the U15 elite youth level, Rama played for the Bank of Guam Strykers FC. At the U13 level with the Guam Shipyard Wolverines, Rama earned the division’s Golden Boot award twice.

“Riley has shown great determination to take action in solidifying more permanent roles in the national teams he has been part of,” said Dominic Gadia, Guam U20 national team head coach.